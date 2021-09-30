Inmar Intelligence To Acquire Aki Technologies, Expanding Its Retail Media And Personalized Advertising Capabilities For Retailers And Brands

Winston-Salem, NC, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data and tech-enabled services company, today announced its agreement to acquire San Francisco-based digital marketing company Aki Technologies, which specializes in personalized advertising and personalized digital circulars. The acquisition will add Aki Technologies’ ability to deliver personalization at scale to Inmar Intelligence’s existing retail media offerings, which are driven by rich first-party consumer data highly sought by retailers and brands alike.

In light of the pandemic and other recent catalysts for improved customer-centricity, consumers increasingly expect above-and-beyond convenience and relevance from retailers and brands with whom they engage. The booming retail media category boasts superior consumer data as one of its foundational advantages. But most offerings lack the technology required to create personalized experiences at scale, especially when it comes to digital engagements like paid media and offers.

The consummation of this strategic acquisition will enhance Inmar Intelligence’s retail data media solution with the addition of patented personalization technology, designed to use rich media to create more relevant experiences, including high-performing personalized contextual advertising, personalized virtual circulars featuring digital coupons and price promotions, and personalized offer-based advertising. What’s more, Inmar’s offerings will enable the real-time measurement of these tactics in terms of their impact on in-store and online sales.

“Retailers need technology to scale and meet consumers’ growing expectations, especially when it comes to relevant engagement,” said Aaron Kechley, GM, Media and Data at Inmar Intelligence. “The combination of Aki with Inmar’s ShopperSync™ customer data offerings will uniquely enable retailers to more powerfully use data to create impactful, personalized consumer experiences at scale. Aki’s moments methodology helps retailers to effectively connect with consumers by identifying when consumers are most receptive to advertising and then using multi-patented personalization technology to serve up the best deals and promotions that will resonate with them at a particular moment.”

“Early on, we set out for Aki to become the company that would help great businesses grow by building more powerful interactions between brands and their audiences. This vision drove us to create a methodology that would be future-proof for the years to come,” said Scott Swanson, CEO of Aki Technologies. “With the capabilities and assets Inmar Intelligence offers, we couldn’t think of a more inspiring alliance to help accelerate the growth of Aki’s technology to its full potential and deliver further value to our customers and their consumers.”

Inmar Intelligence was named a “leader in the Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Retail Media

Solutions Q3 2021 Report. The report, authored by Forrester Senior Analyst, Collin Colburn states, "Inmar’s longstanding loyalty and in-store media solutions paved the way for its modern sell-side retail media solution that aims to enhance retailers’ digital transformation, loyalty, and profitability goals. Inmar is exceptional at balancing retailers’ and brands’ needs when innovating.”

Aki holds four personalization technology patents and does not rely on personally identifiable information. As such, Aki will arm Inmar Intelligence with additional contextual advertising solutions for a privacy-compliant world.

The consummation of the acquisition is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please visit www.inmar.com.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading applied data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven systems which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI, Machine Learning and to drive faster actions and outcomes.

Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About Aki Technologies

Aki Technologies empowers brands and retailers to reach people by targeting pivotal moments in the consumer journey with personalized advertising. With four personalization patents, Aki's award-winning technology dynamically tailors ads in the moment based on region, weather, buying preferences, and other historical and present factors. This ensures a more relevant ad experience that drives stronger campaign results. To learn how Aki's personalized mobile, CTV, desktop and DOOH campaigns can help you reach your marketing goals, visit www.a.ki.