SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating LDI, CCL, CORT, and MIDQX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of loanDepot, Inc., Carnival Corporation and plc, Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., and DWS ESG Core Equity Fund. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 708-3993.



loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against loanDepot, Inc. and certain of its officers. The class action is on behalf of persons who purchased loanDepot stock pursuant or traceable to the company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the company's February 16, 2021 initial public offering. By August 17, 2021, loanDepot's stock fell to $8.07 per share, a more than 42% decline from the IPO price of $14 per share, having plummeted in response to information reflecting the materialization of significant risks misrepresented and omitted from the offering documents. If you are a shareholder who purchased loanDepot securities pursuant to the IPO, you have until November 8, 2021 to ask the court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Carnival Corporation and plc regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law. As alleged in the pending securities class action complaint, defendants made materially false, and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Carnival’s inability to address the spread of infectious disease on its ships (including COVID-19) and the susceptibility of its ships to the transmission of such diseases among its crew and passengers. As a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Carnival’s commitment to the health, safety, and comfort of its passengers and crew members as well as its assurances to safeguarding passengers and crew and, thereby its profitability, were false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of the revelation of the truth about Carnival’s inability and unwillingness to deal with the spread of infectious diseases on its ships, Carnival investors who purchased Carnival securities on U.S. exchanges lost billions of dollars when Carnival’s shares declined following Carnival’s corrective revelations. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT) Accused of Misleading Investors

On August 24, 2021, Judge Lucy Koh of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Corcept is a pharmaceutical company that develops medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders. On March 14, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Corcept over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that Corcept had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym, that the company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses, that the company’s sole specialty pharmacy was a related party, that the company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party, and that such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny. Morris Kandinov is investigating Corcept regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund - Class R (NASDAQ: MIDQX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating DWS ESG Core Equity Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

