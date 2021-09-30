Cryptex Added Tether Trc20 to the Listing

MOSCOW, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonymous cryptocurrency exchange Cryptex added TRC20 standard Tether for trading on the exchange. Given the problems of the Ethereum network, the stabelcoin based on the Tron blockchain has a number of advantages and is ready to squeeze the big brother.

"TRC20 tokens use a different consensus algorithm from the ERC20 standard – DPoS. It is faster and not as demanding on external resources. In addition, DPoS scales better than blockchains using PoW and PoS, allowing more transactions per second to be processed," explains a Cryptex representative.

"Moreover, USDT TRC20 reduces the cost of transferring funds between wallets, which will have a significant impact on the cost of small exchange transactions. Previously, a user paid about $15-25 for USDT withdrawal, which could be almost half of the entire exchange amount. Now the fee is ten times less, which will undoubtedly make exchanges more profitable", comments the representative.

USDT TRC20 was assigned ticker USDTRX and enabled the following trading pairs: USDTRX/PM and USDTRX/USD.

