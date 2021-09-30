Global High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Bracco, Medtron and GE Healthcare Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Injector Systems, Consumables), By Type, By Application, By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high pressure contrast media injectors market size is expected to reach USD 362.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing number of target diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular, and cancer also the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is a major factor expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Technological advances have contributed to the expansion of the market. For instance, several advancements in contrast media injector technology have been made to reduce contrast media waste and automate data collection about the dose a patient receives. Automated injector systems, for example, precisely gather the amount of contrast media used, and companies have begun to offer personalized doses for patients based on data from EMR or PACS. Syringeless injectors are one such advancement in lowering contrast media waste.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, orthopedic cases, gastrointestinal diseases, and vascular diseases globally is anticipated to boost the demand for contrast injectors, as they are the most common clinical applications for contrast-enhanced imaging systems. As a result of major companies' continued R&D spending and efforts to launch their products at a low cost, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. In addition, the medical tourism business in the region is rapidly developing. The regional market will be boosted even higher by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increased per capita spending.



High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Report Highlights

The consumable segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 owing to its benefits such as user-friendly, high efficiency, and minimal contrast media wastage

The single head injectors segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the dual-head injector segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The interventional cardiology segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 because of the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and peripheral vascular disease

In 2020, North America dominated the market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of highly advanced medical infrastructure

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. High Pressure Contrast Media Injector Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising prevalence CVD disease

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.1.3. Increasing applications of contrast media injectors in neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High cost of contrast injector

3.5. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Injector system

4.1.2. Consumables

4.1.2.1. Syringes

4.1.2.2. Tubing

4.1.2.3. Others

4.2. Product Market Share, 2016 & 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global High Pressure Contrast Media Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Injector system

4.5.1.1. Injector system market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

4.5.2. Consumables

4.5.2.1. Consumables Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

4.5.2.2. Syringes

4.5.2.2.1. Syringes market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

4.5.2.3. Tubing

4.5.2.3.1. Tubing market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

4.5.2.4. Others

4.5.2.4.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)



Chapter 5. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Single head injector

5.1.2. Dual head injector

5.1.3. Syringeless injectors

5.2. Type Market Share, 2016& 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global High Pressure Contrast Media Market by Type Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. Single head injector

5.5.1.1. Single head injector market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

5.5.2. Dual head injector

5.5.2.1. Dual head injector market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

5.5.3. Syringeless injectors

5.5.3.1. Syringeless injectors market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)



Chapter 6. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Interventional cardiology

6.1.2. Interventional radiology

6.1.3. Endovascular surgery

6.1.4. Interventional neuroradiology

6.2. Application Market Share, 2016 & 2028

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global High Pressure Contrast Media Market by Application Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

6.5.1. Interventional cardiology

6.5.1.1. Interventional cardiology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

6.5.2. Interventional radiology

6.5.2.1. Interventional radiology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

6.5.3. Endovascular surgery

6.5.3.1. Endovascular surgery market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

6.5.4. Interventional neuroradiology

6.5.4.1. Interventional neuroradiology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)



Chapter 7. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions and Scope

7.1.1. Hospitals

7.1.2. Diagnostic centers

7.1.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

7.2. End-use Market Share, 2016& 2028

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global High Pressure Contrast Media Market By End-Use Outlook

7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

7.5.1. Hospital

7.5.1.1. Hospital market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

7.5.2. Diagnostic centers

7.5.2.1. Diagnostic centers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

7.5.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

7.5.3.1. Ambulatory surgery centers market estimates and forecast 2016to 2028, (USD Million)



Chapter 8. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2.1. Innovators

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020

9.3.4. Bracco Group

9.3.4.1. Company overview

9.3.4.2. Financial performance

9.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.5. Guerbet Group

9.3.5.1. Company overview

9.3.5.2. Financial performance

9.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.6. Medtron AG

9.3.6.1. Company overview

9.3.6.2. Financial performance

9.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.7. Bayers Healthcare LLC

9.3.7.1. Company overview

9.3.7.2. Financial performance

9.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.8. Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

9.3.8.1. Company overview

9.3.8.2. Financial performance

9.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.9. NemotoKyorindo Co. Ltd

9.3.9.1. Company overview

9.3.9.2. Financial performance

9.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.10. GE Healthcare

9.3.10.1. Company overview

9.3.10.2. Financial performance

9.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.11. Sino Medical Device Technology Co.

9.3.11.1. Company overview

9.3.11.2. Financial performance

9.3.11.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.12. Apollo RT Co. Ltd

9.3.12.1. Company overview

9.3.12.2. Financial performance

9.3.12.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.13. VIVID IMAGING

9.3.13.1. Company overview

9.3.13.2. Financial performance

9.3.13.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpnc6w