CurrencyWorks Motoclub Announces Las Vegas Epic Tier NFT Pack Drop

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce the details for the second of Motoclub’s NFT pack drops, the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series Epic tier.



The first drop in the Series, (the Rare tier), sold out within one hour of going on sale on September 13, 2021.

The second round of NFTs are to be sold as an “Epic” tier, restricted to just fifty packs worldwide, and will go on sale on October 4, 2021.

Since June, Motoclub NFT auctions and drops have continuously exceeded targets with sales now over $90,000.00.

The Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series contains a total of 15 specially selected vehicle sales, split across three ranking tiers of Rare, Epic and Elite. Each tier’s 5 vehicles are represented over 25 NFTs (5 per vehicle), showcasing digital highlights of each historic sale in the form of high-resolution stills, video, and unique hand drawn illustrations.

Every pack has 5 random NFTs from its respective tier inside, with owners encouraged to complete their sets by using Motoclub’s exclusive trading platform once it comes online later this year.

The Epic tier will retail for $50 USD per pack and features the following cars sold at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Auction: 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door Raiders Badlands Edition, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (white), 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (red), 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (blue), and a 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz.

“Motoclub is now beginning to scale up with regular pack drops, and demand for these NFTs is growing. The total number of bidders and community members continues to grow and additional content partners in the car enthusiast world are looking to join the platform as we scale. I have confidence these new sets will perform well adding to our success,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman.

The final drop in the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series, the Elite tier, will be released on October 26, 2021.

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.