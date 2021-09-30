5ireChain Raises $1 Million USD to Build the World’s First Sustainable Distributed Computing Platform

London, United Kingdom, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5ire Chain, focused on Solving the Environmental Concerns of Blockchain at the core completed its first private sale round of $1 Million USD led by Marshland Capital.

5ireChain is a fifth-generation blockchain ecosystem that caters to the problem of sustainability that no blockchain has been able to solve to leapfrog from the current Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0 - Where businesses act as a force for good; and profits & benefit co-exist.

The funds will aid in developing the 5ireChain’s Technology as well as expanding the Team.

The core technology, “Proof of 5ire” integrates sustainability at the consensus mechanism level by economically rewarding companies for their sustainable practices.

After a $190k Angel Round, closed in just 28 minutes, the private sale 1 round was led by Marshland Capital with participation from Jan Strandberg (Founder of Yield.app), Jad Zouk (Advisor at Private Office of HH SJM AlMaktoum UAE), Sky Ventures, Millionaire Mentor, and Tarang Bhargava (Founder of VCommission). The $1M round was completed in 72 hours.

5ireChain’s second private sale round of $1.5M will open today allowing more institutional investors to participate.

5ireChain is guided by the mission of creating a world with a for-benefit economy by accelerating the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Pratik Gauri, co-founder and CEO of 5ireChain, commented:

“This investment humbles us, and it is an important milestone for our team. It strengthens our primary vision of sustainability & inspires us to cultivate the 5ireChain ecosystem actively. We want to grow and educate our community, so that they can benefit from the 5ireChain ecosystem more.”

Vilma Mattila, co-founder and CBO of 5ireChain added:

“5ireChain will enable teams to build solutions for the Web3 ecosystem in a fast and user-friendly manner with No Code Smart Contracts, Simplified Addresses and Customized Functionalities.

All while solving the problem of high computing power used in PoW & financial exclusion of PoS.

“No one can argue that our world needs help in supporting alignment between corporate enterprise and social impact,” says David Marshall, Partner at Marshland Capital.

“5ireChain’s leadership team presented us with a passionate vision of leveraging an ever-evolving technology like blockchain to solve some of our world’s greatest problems. This mission is both inspiring and infectious at a time our world desperately needs business leaders to affect impactful change. Marshland Capital is proud to partner to support this vision with this great team.”

About 5ire

5ireChain is a distributed computing platform; a Tier one Smart contract chain; which at the consensus & governance level economically incentivises Companies & Individuals to build, adapt and get rewarded for Sustainable Practices.

You can find more information about 5ireChain by visiting the links provided below.

About Marshland Capital

Marshland Capital is an incubator, accelerator, advisory and investment firm specializing in cryptocurrency. Focusing on early-stage companies with dynamic teams and disruptive ideas, Marshland can take a project from early ideation, through a cap raise and product development, allowing our partners to launch within a few months. Recent projects include Realm, SingularityDAO and Manifold Finance.

