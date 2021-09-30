Recycling of Spent Lithium Ion Batteries From Electric Cars Intrinsic to Creating Circular Battery Economy

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts in the automotive industry are pushing for a circular battery economy to save the end-of-life lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles from ending up in landfills. The environmental benefits of recycling these batteries are undeniable - but what about the economic costs? It Matters To You Car Recycling, leading providers of auto recycling and car removal Melbourne-wide, explains.

Australian mixed battery recycling company Envirostream has developed the technology to properly recycle spent lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles. Lithium Australia has applied for the necessary patents to put this technology to use and create a circular economy for electric vehicle batteries that would otherwise be disposed of and end up in landfills. The recycling processes would produce low emissions and high yields, explains It Matters To You Car Recycling. This circular economy would work to create a sustainable supply of the batteries necessary to run electric vehicles.

Leading industry bodies Lithium Australia and Envirostream are eager to implement the processes as quickly as possible as electric cars - thus, lithium-ion batteries - are on the rise, and the technology will soon be sorely needed in Australia. Envirostream has a plant that can successfully recycle lithium-ion batteries at a commercial capacity - the only plant in Australia that has such capabilities. But It Matters To You Car Recycling explains that environmental impacts are not the only considerations at play.

A recent analysis of the industry has revealed that there may be little potential for profits generated from second-life battery applications at present. However, It Matters To You Car Recycling argues that as sustainability becomes increasingly important to consumers - and by extension, businesses - the automotive industry will begin to invest more in environmentally friendly strategies and technologies, contributing to the circular battery economy.

As governments are in talks of introducing schemes to encourage electric car uptake, such as cash for cars, Melbourne motorists are opting more and more to purchase electric vehicles. Experts predict that by 2030, half of all vehicles on the roads will be electric, so the need to create a strong circular battery economy is growing by the day. Australia's automotive industry must take rapid action to ensure end-of-life lithium-ion batteries can be recycled and reused by the time existing electric vehicles are in need of new batteries.

Contact us on - https://itmatterstoyou.com.au/

Phone - 1300 365 221

Related Images











Image 1: cash for cars Melbourne





cash for cars Melbourne









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment