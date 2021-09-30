English Finnish

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.9.2021

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND: FLOW TRAIDERS B.V. AS A NEW AUTHORIZED PARTICIPANT

Flow Traders B.V. has today been added as a new Authorized Participant for subscription and redemption orders of fund units in the OMXH25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF. The Authorized Participants for the OMXH25 Exchange Traded Fund are thus now Flow Traders B.V., ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V., Bluefin Europe LLP, Danske Bank A/S Helsinki Branch, Evli Bank Plc, Handelsbanken AB / Finland Branch, Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc and Nordea Bank Finland.

Further information: Aleksi Härmä, email: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 6817 8235.

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217