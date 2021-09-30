Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.9.2021
SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND: FLOW TRAIDERS B.V. AS A NEW AUTHORIZED PARTICIPANT
Flow Traders B.V. has today been added as a new Authorized Participant for subscription and redemption orders of fund units in the OMXH25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF. The Authorized Participants for the OMXH25 Exchange Traded Fund are thus now Flow Traders B.V., ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V., Bluefin Europe LLP, Danske Bank A/S Helsinki Branch, Evli Bank Plc, Handelsbanken AB / Finland Branch, Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc and Nordea Bank Finland.
Further information: Aleksi Härmä, email: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 6817 8235.
Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Ari Kaaro
Managing Director
email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi
phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217