Nepsis® Hosts Record Number at Annual Backyard Concert Event

"We believe in living life richly and celebrating one another," explained Mark Pearson, President of Nepsis®. "Nepsis® wouldn't be what it is without our wonderful clients, supportive partners and amazing team. I wanted every one of them here, and it looks like we've had an epic turnout."

"I've been with Mark and Nepsis® for about 11 years. I'm looking forward to celebrating the growth of the company and seeing where he takes it in the next decade," explained a participant. "This is my first Backyard Bash and I'm having a blast."

The Backyard Bash featured three country music bands who performed on stage at Pearson's residence, which had been transformed into an outdoor concert venue.

Erin Grand and the Erin Grand Band kicked off the concert. Born and raised outside the Twin Cities and now based in Nashville, the singer/songwriter embraces a style of music she calls country pop. Her performance included the recently released, "Better With Wine."

The up-and-coming musician, George Birge followed Grand. Between songs, Birge smoothly weaved in some of his personal story - a mix of trial and tribulation over the last 18 months as virus concerns and social angst rippled through the country. Emerging talents, like Birge were hindered from building their exposure at live concerts. But according to the Austin-based performer, he "caught a few breaks thanks to a little good luck, and of all things, TikTok," where he was inspired to write and post his debut song, "Beer Beer, Truck Truck."

The six foot seven, platinum-certified singer Matt Stell and his band wrapped up the blow-out event just as the sun went down over the lake-side setting. Stell's performance proves he is far too powerful of an artist to ever fit into a singular musical category, leaving the entire crowd rocking. His new EP "Better Than That" will be released on October 16.

ABOUT NEPSIS, INC.

Nepsis, Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an independent financial advisor and investment management firm. As the president and founder of Nepsis®, Mark Pearson and his team are driven to provide the power of clarity to the individual investor so that they can accomplish their investment and planning goals.

With a passion for educating others, Pearson co-hosts "Invest with Clarity®" - a podcast designed to share an honest and forward-thinking perspective that challenges the main stream advice regarding money, investing and the economy. The firm also presents several retirement planning lectures in the Minneapolis area and throughout the country. Pearson has also shared his thoughts with national media outlets such as U.S. News and World Report, Wealth Management magazine and Entrepreneur.

Advisory Services offered through Nepsis, Inc.; An SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Learn more about Nepsis, Inc. and how to Invest with Clarity® at https://www.investwithclarity.com.

