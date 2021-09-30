Pipefy Announces Patricia Reed as VP of People

San Francisco, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the business process management platform that empowers “doers” to build their own automated workflows and transform the way they work, announced today that Patricia Reed (she/her), a former executive at CI&T and KaBuM!, has joined Pipefy as Vice President of People. In this role, she will lead Pipefy’s Human Resources efforts, spearheading the company’s staff and inclusion initiatives. As an executive member of the team, Reed will report to Pipefy’s Founder and CEO, Alessio Alionço.

Reed brings more than 15 years of experience in the tech market, with broad know-how in people training, talent acquisition, employee experience, employer branding, and diversity in the workplace. Under her leadership, CI&T was awarded Global Recognition for Good Employability Practices for Workers with Disabilities’ for the CI&T Institute by ONU in New York, and ‘Best Talent Acquisition Team (Brazil)’ by LinkedIn. At KaBuM!, she was able to triple the number of employees in two and a half years, as well as bring initiatives to improve engagement, people operations, development, and culture, and being certified as one of Brazil’s Great Places to Work (GPTW award).

“Patricia has focused her career on helping people by understanding and learning from their differences,” said Alessio Alionço, Pipefy CEO. “It is critical, as a global company, to embrace our peers from a place of empathy. Patricia is the best person to ensure our employees around the world embody Pipefy’s culture and values, and respect diversity and multiculturalism so that everyone feels empowered to be who they are and reach their top performance."

“I believe that with planning, persistence, continuous learning, and respect, it is possible to achieve anything you want in life. This is why I am so connected with Pipefy's mission—empowering people to be part of the change and make a positive impact. For me, that’s what it is about—making things happen,” said Reed. “I’m looking forward to helping Pipefy’s employees, and our company overall, to surpass our goals and continue to build Pipefy as a People First organization.”

Reed is joining Pipefy during a time of exponential growth. The company just announced leader positions in G2’s Fall 2021 Grid as Best Business Process Management Software, Best No-Code Development Platforms Software, and other key categories. It has also launched two new features - Pipefy Forms, a solution that turns smart forms into workflows, and Shared Inbox, which enables users to automate responses and improve shared email visibility. Pipefy is also scaling its human capital. The company expects to close 2021 with 500 employees worldwide.

