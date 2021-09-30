HireVue’s Customer Excellence Awards Given to Top HR Innovators in Hiring

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue , the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text enabled recruiting tools, announced its 2021 Customer Excellence Awards recipients. This year’s award recipients represent companies around the world in industries as varied as construction and mining, pharmaceuticals, communications, finance and food & beverage. Common among all of the winners is a shared commitment to creating a fairer, faster, and friendlier hiring experience for their applicants.

“We’ve always believed that hiring innovation breeds business innovation, and it’s impossible to deny that the two are related when you see how the world-class brands who are using HireVue to find, recruit, and hire talented members for their award-winning brands,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO of HireVue. “The number of award entries from around the world highlighting projects that have had true impact on both the business and their people, was inspiring.”

This year’s award categories and their respective winners are:

Diversity Star - Pfizer: By using video interviews and assessments, Pfizer is able to find top talent for its Breakthrough Fellowship Program – a nine-year commitment to increase minority representation and enhance its pipeline of diverse leaders.





"We are thrilled and honored to receive the inaugural HireVue Diversity Star Award. Equity is one of Pfizer’s four values ensuring every person is seen, heard, and cared for,” said Jackie Goldschmidt, Global Director, Early Talent Pipeline Lead at Pfizer. “Fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace is one of its top priorities. Our Breakthrough Fellowship Program is intended to give us the ability to attract and source diverse talent/candidates. This program is one of Pfizer’s Bold moves to create a workplace by increasing diversity, minority representation and building a pipeline of diverse talent. As this program is a nine-year commitment designed to enhance our pipeline of diverse leaders, we needed an assessment partner to create a relevant measure for all applicants while minimizing bias through the use of AI technology & gamification.”

To learn more about the award winners and hear their stories, visit here: https://hir.vu/34LO7Wk

About HireVue

HireVue is where hiring happens – transforming the way organizations discover, engage, and hire the best talent. Connecting companies and candidates anytime, anywhere, HireVue’s industry leading end-to-end hiring platform features video interviewing, assessments and conversational AI. HireVue has hosted more than 20 million video interviews and 143M chat-based candidate engagements for over 700 pioneering customers around the globe.

