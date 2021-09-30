US Med-Equip Names Co-Founder Greg Salario as New CEO

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greg Salario, the founder who managed US Med-Equip's expansion over the last 18 years as the leading provider of medical equipment helping hospitals in the United States save lives, is the healthcare company's next chief executive officer.

Salario, US Med-Equip's chief development officer, was appointed CEO as co-founder Gurmit Singh Bhatia retires from the role and transitions to chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Salario has more than three decades of experience in the healthcare industry.

US Med-Equip (USME)—featured on Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies nine times under Bhatia's successful tenure—specializes in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment, such as infusion pumps, patient monitors, ventilators, baby incubators and other diagnostic and clinical devices.

In a time of prolonged, unprecedented strain on medical staff and hospital budgets, USME's movable medical equipment and industry-leading technology significantly reduce hospitals' operating costs and gives valuable time back to medical staff so they can focus on caring for patients rather than where equipment is and whether it's ready to use.

From major medical centers to underserved rural hospitals, US Med-Equip supports thousands of healthcare facilities from more than 40 locations across the country with more on the way.

"Greg will continue this momentum and lead the company's expansion to meet the growing demand by investing in the highest quality equipment and best technology and services to support it," Bhatia said.

Ed Gay remains as company president and chief operating officer while Sam Peck remains as vice president of operations.

Tim Heck, former vice president of strategic alliances with 15 years at the company, is its new chief development officer directly responsible for overseeing USME's relationships with more than 5,000 hospital partners. Rabindra Shrestha, who has been with USME for more than 11 years, is now the vice president of supply chain, managing the company's relationships with medical device manufacturers. Shrestha most recently served as director of purchasing, overseeing more than $100 million in medical equipment purchases just in the past 18 months. And Cynthia Johnson, who has managed the human resources process through unprecedented growth to nearly 400 employees, now will serve as vice president of human capital after eight years at the company.

"As USME continues its growth and expansion, we will keep doing whatever it takes to meet the evolving needs of our hospital partners and the patients in their care," Salario said.

MEDIA CONTACT: Drive West Communications, 281.220.6861 ext. 704, usmedequip@drivewest.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment