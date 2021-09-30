e-Mobility Power Chooses Driivz EV Charging Management Platform to Unify its EV Charging Operations Throughout Japan

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e-Mobility Power (eMP), the leading provider of EV charging in Japan, has migrated and unified its entire network of more than 27,000 chargers onto the Driivz end-to-end EV charging and smart energy management software platform. The Driivz technology comprises operations management, authentication and billing, and driver mobile app and web self-service tools that will help eMP achieve its mission of delivering anytime, anywhere EV charging and an excellent user experience across Japan.



In April of 2021, eMP took over the Nippon Charge Service (NCS) in Japan and effectively provided one-stop charging for electric cars nationwide. eMP works to bundle almost all areas relating to electric vehicle charging in Japan. Driivz provides eMP with the ability to consolidate the former NCS partners such as mobility service providers (charger owners and charge point operators) into a single managed system controlled by eMP.

“This partnership with Driivz will aid in future-proofing our EV charging business and streamlining EV charging management while giving our EV drivers the most seamless experience possible,” said Shoko Yotsuyanagi, President of eMP. “This is crucial to our progress in achieving eMP’s mission.”

eMP selected Driivz following an extensive six-month evaluation. Key factors were Driivz’s extensive experience integrating chargers from multiple vendors and its proven scalability and flexibility.

The Driivz EV management platform enables eMP to enhance the user experience. Drivers use a single mobile app and web portal to start charging sessions and self-manage their account. The new Driivz system is also interfaced with an Integrated Authentication system (a “Hub” system, that integrates more than 27,000 EV chargers in Japan). This allows eMP drivers to use other Charging Point Operator (CPO) chargers and enables non-eMP members to use eMP chargers.

“The Driivz platform is empowering eMP to achieve their vision of integrating separate charging operators and creating a single unified network,” said Doron Frenkel, founder and CEO of Driivz. “We are thrilled to have been selected by eMP as their EV charging and smart energy management solution as they create new services and infrastructure that support the next-generation mobility society.”

About Driivz

Driivz is the leading global software supplier to EV operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Driivz's team of EV experts serve customers in more than 20 countries, including global industry players such as Volvo Group, EVgo, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, ElaadNL, ESB, and Centrica. Driivz's platform manages tens of thousands of EV chargers in North America, Europe, and APAC, used by almost 1 million EV drivers. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com .

