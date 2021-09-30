SmileDirectClub Partners With Comedian Heather McMahan To Encourage Acts Of Kindness During World Smile Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate World Smile Day on October 1, SmileDirectClub, the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, is launching a social media kindness chain, prompting followers to inspire smiles by sharing random acts of kindness during World Smile Week, from October 1st through 8th. SmileDirectClub will be partnering with comedian Heather McMahan to kick-off this social media kindness chain, which will reward selected participants with our award-winning smile care products and free aligner treatment (subject to eligibility).



With a mission to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient, SmileDirectClub believes in the importance and power of a smile. According to a recent survey, the majority of people feel happiness, an increase in positivity and a decrease in stress, when someone makes them smile. Additionally, 91% of people wish the world was filled with more random acts of kindness and smiles, and 82% of people stated that witnessing an act of kindness made them smile and want to pay it forward.*

World Smile Week is about spreading kindness where you can. Whether participants choose to compliment a loved one or give back to their community this World Smile Week, SmileDirectClub and McMahan will be encouraging individuals to share their smile-worthy moments on social media to inspire others to do the same. Now more than ever, spreading smiles is important, which is why SmileDirectClub will be awarding select winners with smile care products and a free treatment (to eligible participants).

“People want to see more kindness in the world today, and we know that witnessing acts of kindness can inspire people to pay it forward. We’re excited to partner with Heather to help ignite positivity and smiles, and highlight the importance of paying it forward,” said John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer at SmileDirectClub. “With our mission of increasing access to smiles around the world, we’re thrilled to partner this World Smile Week with someone who is no stranger to inspiring smiles in their daily life.”

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving well over 1.5 million customers around the world. To celebrate World Smile Week, SmileDirectClub will offer 20% off select smile care products with promo code SMILE20.** The promotion will run during World Smile Week (Oct 1-8) and will feature top-selling products including the SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush, Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, Smile Spa, Large Tank Water Flosser and more.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, France and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com

About Heather McMahan

A beloved standup comedian, Instagram storyteller & the best friend everyone wants, Heather has seen her fandom skyrocket with fans and the industry falling for her voice, her wit and her southern flair. Last year Heather debuted her podcast, Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan which leapt into the top ten on Apple on the day of the release. She will star in the upcoming Netflix film LOVE HARD which premieres November 5 and is in development on GOOD GRIEF with Peacock, a show based on her life. She is currently on her inaugural stand-up tour "The Farewell Tour" around the US. You can see upcoming shows here.

* Source: OnePulse Survey, n=300 US Consumers, 16+ years old with representative market mix of gender, ethnicity, age group, HH income, and geographic location

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY; void where prohibited. Sweepstakes runs Oct. 1, 2021 – Oct. 7, 2021. Open to legal residents of the U.S. (including D.C.) who have reached the age of majority in their state at the time of entry. One eligible prize winner will receive a set of SmileDirectClub Clear Aligners (ARV: $1,950) and bright on® Whitening Kit (ARV: $79). Total ARV: $2,029. Five runners-up will receive select SmileDirectClub oral care products such as a SmileDirectClub Electric Toothbrush (ARV: $25.00), a Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light (ARV: $67.00), a smile spa™ Ultrasonic and UV Cleaning Machine (ARV: $38.00), and/or a Large Tank Water Flosser (ARV: $40.00). To enter: (i) “like” Heather McMahan’s official World Smile Week post/ (ii) comment how you are spreading kindness during World Smile Week; and (iii) follow @heathermcmahan and @smiledirectclub on Instagram. Limit 1 entry per person. See Official Rules here for details. Sponsored by SmileDirectClub, 414 Union St., 8th Floor, Nashville, TN 37219