Enphase Energy and Sunpro Solar Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Sunpro Solar, a top rooftop solar provider and one of the fastest-growing residential solar-plus-storage service providers in the U.S., will now promote and install Enphase Encharge™ battery storage systems in addition to Enphase solar systems as its all-in-one home energy management solution. Sunpro currently serves homeowners in 21 states across the U.S. with plans to expand nationwide.



“Enphase has developed outstanding integrated solar-plus-storage solutions and adding Enphase Storage to our product mix follows an expansion of our partnership with Enphase,” said Marc Jones, chief executive officer and founder of Sunpro Solar. “Homeowners are now placing a premium on home energy resilience in the wake of extreme weather events that bring down the old power grid. Our ramp up with Enphase Storage could not come at a better time, and I look forward to continuing the collaboration with Enphase around platform services, customer support and product development.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-storage solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase Encharge batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, safe operation through excellent thermal stability, and a UL9540A fire safety certification. Enphase batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase Enlighten™ mobile app, including the ability to go off-grid from the app. Encharge batteries offer over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension.

“Marc and the Sunpro Solar team are world-class in every aspect of selling, installing, and servicing home energy solutions,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “At Enphase, we are focused on innovation, product quality, and an outstanding customer experience. We look forward to continuing to deliver in these core areas through our expanded partnership with Sunpro Solar, while bringing resilience and peace of mind to homeowners through Enphase Solar and Storage solutions.”

For more information about Sunpro Solar, please visit https://www.gosunpro.com, and to learn more about Enphase Storage, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 36 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, Encharge, Power Start, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Sunpro Solar



Sunpro Solar is the leading residential solar company in the U.S. providing affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions. Sunpro Solar was named the second largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2021. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 21 states. For more information, visit www.gosunpro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; our outstanding customer service; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com