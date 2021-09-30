Madison Realty Capital’s Lender Financing Strategy Closes Two Loans for $172 Million in New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, today announced the continued success of its lender financing strategy with a total of $172 million originated for two loans in New York and New Jersey. The investments are part of Madison’s $1.5 billion income-oriented debt investment vehicle targeting lighter value-add and core-plus real estate transactions with a greater focus on income generation with rates of approximately 4% to 6%.

“We are pleased to deliver creative financing solutions and to be the lender of choice for leading institutional borrowers and other alternative real estate lenders,” said Josh Zegen, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Madison Realty Capital. “Madison has a proven ability to quickly underwrite transactions and provide established lenders with custom financing solutions to support both single assets and high-quality portfolios across the country through every phase of development. Our lender financing platform offers a unique approach for our borrower’s evolving needs that naturally builds on the success of our core lending platform. We look forward to continuing to identify income-oriented opportunities to generate risk adjusted returns for our investors.”

Madison’s lender financing platform most recently completed a $112 million senior mortgage financing for the development of a multifamily community in New Jersey. Madison’s loan on loan financing provided attractive pro-rata funding of construction draws, with speed and flexibility throughout closing for the local lender.

Additionally, Madison provided a $60 million note on note loan for a non-performing loan buyer who acquired a loan on a recently completed, fully stabilized mixed-use building in Brooklyn, New York.

Madison Realty Capital’s income generation investment strategy provides real estate owners, operators and lenders with access to an even greater variety of financing options. The strategy seeks to originate and acquire senior loans and mezzanine loans as well as make preferred equity investments backed by a diversified pool of transitional real estate assets. The vehicle also enables Madison Realty Capital to provide other alternative real estate lenders with financing solutions on both a single asset and overall portfolio basis.

About Madison Realty Capital

Madison Realty Capital is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm that manages approximately $6.6 billion in total assets on behalf of an institutional global investor base. Since 2004, Madison Realty Capital has completed more than $16 billion in transactions in the U.S. providing reputable borrowers with flexible and highly customized financing solutions, strong underwriting capabilities, and certainty of execution. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles and Miami, the firm has over 60 employees across all real estate investment, development, and property management disciplines. Madison Realty Capital has been frequently named to the Commercial Observer’s prestigious “Power 100” list of New York City real estate players and is consistently cited as a top construction lender, among other industry recognitions. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn and visit www.madisonrealtycapital.com.