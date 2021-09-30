Mersana Therapeutics to Announce Target and Present New Preclinical Data for XMT-2056 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will disclose the target and present new preclinical data for XMT-2056, its first Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC candidate, in a plenary session at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Plenary Session Title: Tumor-Targeted Conjugates: A Growing Family

Presentation Title: XMT-2056: Tumor-targeted Innate Immune Activation via a STING-agonist Antibody Drug Conjugate

Date/Time: Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 12:50 – 2:40 p.m. ET

Presenter: Timothy B. Lowinger, Ph.D., Chief Science & Technology Officer, Mersana Therapeutics

A replay of the webcasted presentation will be available on October 7th after 4 p.m. ET on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.



About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in UPGRADE, a Phase 1 umbrella study in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies. UpRi is also being studied in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines. The Company routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors and Media” section of our website at www.mersana.com.

