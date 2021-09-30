Azuga Adds Fleet Telematics Data to Towbook Application

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuga , a leading provider of vehicle analytics, fleet technologies and insurtech solutions, has integrated its Azuga Fleet telematics platform with Towbook’s towing management system. The combined solution provides tow truck operators greater visibility into the location and status of its trucks, enabling operators to respond more quickly to customer requests.



The towing industry has unique challenges and requirements. Tow truck operators need regular updates on the location and availability of trucks, so dispatchers can route them quickly and efficiently to customers. Dispatchers also have a need to monitor vehicle “health” and road conditions. Most operators do not have access to this info, causing service delays and increasing their cost of doing business.

Tow truck operators using the integrated Azuga / Towbook solution can access truck location within Towbook’s mapping and dispatching boards. Future development between the companies will include ingestion of vehicle health info, tracking Power Takeoff utilization and ingestion of video footage from Azuga’s safety cameras.

Towbook has been serving the U.S. towing and roadside assistance markets since 2007. Towbook has surpassed 100,000 users who have collectively completed over 100,000,000 calls. Azuga uses Machine Learning algorithms to analyze vehicle telematics data, including how fast vehicles are traveling, if and when there was “hard braking,” vehicle location and vehicle service warnings. Its hardware and software are used to manage over 275,000 commercial vehicles.

“The towing business is fleet-centric, and telematics is critical to running a great operation,” said Dan Smith, CEO of Towbook. “A robust integration between Azuga and Towbook increases efficiency and reduces errors. Better decisions are made, reports are more meaningful and operators can get more jobs done.”

“Towbook’s commitment to developing and promoting an integrated solution is a perfect complement to Azuga’s safety-driven GPS vehicle tracking and safety cam solutions,” said Matthew Curtis, Director of Partnerships at Azuga. “Towing is a dangerous occupation, and Azuga is committed to reducing accidents and liability for the industry.”

About Azuga

Azuga, backed by Sumeru Equity Partners, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping our customers turn data from vehicles and their use into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides reliable end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through leading hardware technology, the Azuga One platform, award-winning fleet applications, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution is used by thousands of businesses—from the small fleet of a few vehicles up to several thousand—and is lauded by customers for its ease-of-use, robust features, and affordable pricing. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.