Jitterbit Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2021

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, an API transformation company, today announced it will be a gold sponsor at SuiteWorld , Oracle NetSuite’s annual conference for the NetSuite community. Now in its 10th year, SuiteWorld brings together NetSuite customers, partners, developers, and product experts to help them harness new opportunities and accelerate business growth. SuiteWorld will take place Oct. 18–21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas as well as through an all-new online experience.



At SuiteWorld, Jitterbit will host a panel session to help business leaders transform the customer experience through the use of data. In a session titled Dynamic Customer Journeys - Let Your Data Lead the Way, conference attendees will learn how to use multiple data sources and API integration to create better customer experiences and build additional revenue streams.

SuiteWorld will feature keynote sessions from NetSuite executives, customers, and thought leaders, including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management. Keynote sessions will also showcase how organizations are using NetSuite to get more visibility into their business, gain more control over operations, and adapt to changing market conditions.

At SuiteWorld, attendees will:

Hear success stories from organizations that have used technology to scale

Participate in breakout sessions across NetSuite product areas and key business themes, including globalization, high growth, and operational excellence

Network with other NetSuite customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo



About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the cloud ERP industry’s premier conference. The annual event gathers NetSuite customers and partners as well as their industry peers, product experts, partners, developers, and others who run fast-growing businesses on NetSuite. This year, SuiteWorld will be held on October 18– 21, 2021, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and online.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com . To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social, please use #SuiteWorld.

Visit Jitterbit at booth #719 in the SuiteWorld Expo at the Caesars Forum.

About Jitterbit

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to use data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. eBridge Connections was acquired by Jitterbit in 2021 adding deep domain expertise in eCommerce, EDI, and ERP integrations to Jitterbit’s portfolio of solutions. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit .

Press Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.



