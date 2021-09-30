KYN Capital Group Launches Home Services Marketplace

Carson City, NV, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) is pleased to announce that it has launched KYN Home Services, a home services marketplace which joins Angie’s List in the race to capture market share in a $600 billion market.



Starting today, you may visit KYNMarketplace.com to request home services. The new service is already rolling out nationwide and plans to be fully operational in all states by the 2nd quarter of 2022. KYN Home Services will also be made available on the AppStore and Google Play through the PayHow Super App which is scheduled to be launched within the coming weeks.

“This announcement is a continuation of our mission to become a dominant player across several key verticals as we approach the 2022 calendar year,” states Rick Wilson, CEO. “The home services market presents a great opportunity for KYN Capital Group as it is in complete alignment with our mission to bring consumers a wealth of invaluable services, all on one platform. We believe once homeowners experience our savings, they will also want to learn about other products and services we offer, which are all available through our Super App.”

The KYN Capital Group leadership team and advisors are confident that it is well positioned to become the platform of choice due to key advantages it has that other marketplaces are unable to provide. By introducing lower prices for home services, millions of homeowners will see the benefit right away, while businesses will finally get to enjoy “no lead fees” as that has been their #1 complaint for over a decade. KYN Capital Group will provide these benefits to consumers and small businesses while implementing fractional markups on services offered.

KYN Capital Group strongly encourages the attendance of its first investor call scheduled to take place on November 3, 2021. Other meetings that are scheduled can be found on the company website as well.

