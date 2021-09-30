Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today's therapies, announced today that two posters featuring preclinical data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 are scheduled to be presented at the 90th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association (ATA), which is being held from September 30th through October 3rd.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title: VRDN-002, A Second-Generation Insulin Like Growth Factor-1 Receptor (IGF-1R) Antagonist Antibody for Thyroid Eye Disease: Preclinical Pharmacokinetic Profile and Clinical Promise Poster: #37 Poster Session (1): Thursday Poster Review Session Time and Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 12:15-1:00 p.m. EDT (Virtual Poster) Poster Session (2): Thursday Highlighted Posters Session #3 Time and Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 4:00-5:00 p.m. EDT Title: Characterization of VRDN-001, a High Affinity and Potent anti-IGF-1R Inhibitory Antibody in Development for the Treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease Poster #: #187 Poster Session: Saturday Poster Review Session Time and Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT

About Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.



Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

