Kaseya’s Latest Innovation Cycle Allows IT Professionals to Better Assess and Manage IT Environments in the New Hybrid Work World

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today new features and integrations that will enable IT professionals to more easily and effectively manage increasingly complex hybrid work environments. From affordable external vulnerability scanning to professional services automation (PSA) updates that empower MSPs to better prioritize their backup alerts, IT Complete continues to be the most comprehensive suite of integrated tools designed for the multi-function IT professional.



“As organizations continue to adjust to the new hybrid work world, IT professionals are being asked to support both traditional office and remote work environments. Because they are managing devices across several environments, it becomes even more critical to implement solutions that streamline daily tasks,” said Mike Puglia, Chief Strategy Officer, Kaseya. “IT Complete’s newest features and integrations provide time-saving tools that allow MSPs and SMBs to focus their attention on more impactful work and effectively manage everything from workstations and servers to mobile and cloud.”

Key Product Enhancements

Enhanced Discovery and Reporting Capabilities: Enhanced External Vulnerability Scanning Functionality in RapidFire Tools VulScan: VulScan is the latest generation of network vulnerability scanning tools purpose-built to deliver high-value network vulnerability management for any size network. With this latest release, VulScan introduces an enhanced external vulnerability scanner that can support multiple client sites in several locations without consuming additional site licenses or incurring additional costs. Data from the external scans appears within each client dashboard on the VulScan cloud portal and, through direct integration, pushes directly into RapidFire Tools Network Detective Pro solution for enhanced reporting. Graphus Phish911™ integration with Outlook: This enhancement allows users to report suspicious emails within Microsoft Outlook’s existing user interface. Phish911 in Outlook provides users with a more streamlined way to report suspected phishing attacks that may not have the Graphus EmployeeShield banner but still appear suspicious.

IT Documentation and vCIO Updates: Unknown Device Notification in Network Glue : This feature notifies users when a new device is found on a network, helping technicians better understand the entire environment and allowing MSPs to bill more accurately by device. TruMethods FormulaWon ™ Training Portal updates: New enhancements to TruMethods’ comprehensive training framework FormulaWon, which is the foundation of the TruMethods system, allow MSPs to access content more easily and leverage tailored business training to define services more efficiently.



New IT Complete Workflow Integrations

Unitrends BackupIQ™ I ntegration with BMS and Vorex : BackupIQ’s artificial intelligence alerting is now fully integrated with BMS and Vorex’s ticketing workflow automation, enabling organizations to cut wasted time on false alerts and backup remediation by up to 50%.

Fusion Mobile App Feature Updates: Fusion puts the power of IT Glue, VSA, BMS and Vorex at a technician's fingertips. Fusion's newest updates allow customers to remote control machines, enter Windows Powershell or Mac Terminal commands and log ticket time on-the-go right from their mobile devices.



To learn more about Kaseya’s IT Complete platform, which enables MSPs and internal IT teams to realize increased productivity and profitability through its time-saving automation and exceptional value, visit here.

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus, RocketCyber and TruMethods. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.