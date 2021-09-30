Qlik Acquires Big Squid to Expand Its Industry Leading Augmented Analytics Capabilities with No-Code Automated Machine Learning

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the acquisition of Big Squid, a leading provider of no-code automated machine learning (AutoML), to expand data and analytics teams’ ability to leverage advanced augmented analytics capabilities such as key driver analysis, predictive analytics and what if scenario planning with API deployable AI models for on-demand predictions directly within Qlik. Combining Big Squid with Qlik’s existing augmented analytics capabilities – which already include direct API integrations with 3rd party engines and the integrated intelligent AI ​assistant Insight Advisor – expands the industry’s most robust augmented analytics capabilities suite for cloud analytics. Acquiring Big Squid also further advances Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.



“Data and analytics teams know there’s incredible untapped potential to use data to predict and plan what will happen. What they lack is the resources and modeling expertise to discover and deliver the insights that fuel those efforts,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “With Big Squid’s SaaS no-code AutoML capabilities, teams will be able to seamlessly and easily augment their analytics efforts directly within Qlik with AI-driven models that deliver unique insights for timely planning and action when it matters most.”

Most organizations struggle in going beyond core analytics efforts to generate the understanding from their data of what might happen and why it could happen. Big Squid enables data and analytics teams with no-code AI-generated insights through trusted models directly in existing analytics efforts, helping to create better understanding of key business drivers and expand the ability to predict potential scenarios and plan more effectively for the unplanned. When integrated into a complete Active Intelligence platform, Big Squid will help customers more easily answer deeper questions regardless of the underlying data source.

“Delivering the right strategy for our customers relies heavily on our ability to analyze masses of internal and external data for accurate predictions on student needs and trends,” said Bob Atkins, CEO at Gray Associates. “The combination of Qlik and Big Squid helps us drive crucial and unique insights from millions of rows of data with billions of calculations quickly and at scale, nearly eliminating the expense and overhead of in-house data science expertise. We could not have gotten started with AI without Qlik and Big Squid software and data science experts."

Big Squid will further expand Qlik’s existing SaaS roadmap and will bring new AutoML augmented analytics capabilities spanning key driver analysis, predictive analytics and ‘what if’ decision planning all backed with explainable AI. For Qlik customers, Big Squid will bring immediate value to both on-premises customers and as part of Qlik Cloud, where Qlik will continue to support AutoML for a wide variety of data sources (including Google, Microsoft and Snowflake).​ Big Squid will also help those customers modernizing their analytics with Qlik Cloud by delivering even more capabilities that will help analytics users of all skill levels create and leverage insights that compel action.

“BI and analytics platforms help organizations understand what happened and why, but users increasingly also want to know what will happen and what they can do about it,” said Doug Henschen, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “These sorts of predictive insights were formerly left entirely to data scientists, but the trend setters are closing the gap between BI and analytics and data science. With its acquisition of Big Squid, Qlik is extending and accelerating its existing efforts to enable non-data scientists to get predictive.”

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Qlik is fully committed to supporting all existing Big Squid customers, many of whom are shared by Qlik.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

