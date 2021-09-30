Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website

DALLAS, TEXAS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in and acquirer of technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced the immediate availability of its new and expanded corporate website, viewable at https://www.pswwenergy.com.

“After months of planning and development, our new site is online and ready to go,” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Principal Solar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We view the new site as an information-rich resource for shareholders and partners alike that will expand over time as we continue to strategically build Principal through careful investment and acquisition.”

The new site and its contents were designed and built by Washington-based Corvus & Coil, an award-winning creative agency specialized in enabling public companies of all sizes to communicate their vision to current and future shareholders in a compelling, world-class manner. To learn more about Corvus & Coil, please visit https://www.corvuscoil.com.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar is a strategic investor in and acquirer of technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors, as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW' hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWWs' control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWWs' most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

Principal Solar Contact

K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

kt@pswwenergy.com

346-396-4210

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Briola

invest@pswwenergy.com

