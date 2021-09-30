Global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is Expected to Reach $5.09 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market was estimated at $298.75 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $5.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 35.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4547



Increase in geriatric population along with surge in prevalence of glaucoma across the world, rise in focus of key players in the development of MIGS stents, surge in demand for combined glaucoma and cataract surgeries drive the growth of the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market. On the other hand, reimbursement barriers regarding MIGS devices and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, rapid transition from glaucoma medications to minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Although trabeculectomy remains the most commonly performed established glaucoma surgery, it is being performed with reduced frequency during the pandemic due to the decrease in number of postoperative visits and procedures required. This factor has impacted the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market negatively.

However, the global situation is getting better at a gradual pace, and the market is expected to revive soon.

The global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market is analyzed across surgery, target, product, end user, and region.

Based on target, the trabecular meshwork segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. The suprachoroidal space segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.5% throughout the forecast period.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4547



Based on product, the MIGS stents segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market. The MIGS shunts segment, on the other hand, is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 37.1% from 2021 to 2030 .

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 39.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market report include AbbVie Inc., Asico LLC., iSTAR Medical SA, Ivantis Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Novartis International AG, Glaukos Corporation, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Cell-based Assay Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Surgical Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Digital Pathology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Disposable Gloves Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



IVF Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Biobanking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.