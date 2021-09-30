Global Smart Bed Market to Reach $3.83 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart bed market generated $2.28 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rapid innovation in sleeping mattresses, urbanization and rapid expansion of the hospitality industry, and rapid growth in infrastructure investments in residential and commercial sectors drive the global smart bed market. Moreover, the surge in inclination of customers toward modular furniture supplements the market growth. However, counterfeit products and environmental restrictions associated with deforestation hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advent of health monitoring through smart beds and growth in the e-commerce sector present new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to rise in health awareness and continuous monitoring throughout the night.

However, prolonged lockdown and strict social distancing norms hampered the manufacturing activities, which created a huge gap between supply and demand. Moreover, the pandemic disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The report segments the global smart bed market on the basis of type, application, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the automatic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. However, the manual segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

On the basis of application, the healthcare segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. However, the residential segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global smart bed market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The global smart bed market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ArjoHuntleigh AB, Hi-Interiors SRL, BodiTrak, Invacare Corporation, Hill Rom Holdings Inc, LINET spol. s r.o., Joerns Healthcare LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd, and Stryker Corporation.

