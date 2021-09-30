Rubicon Announces the Launch of Trick or Trash™ 2021

New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, an innovative software leader that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced the launch of its annual Trick or Trash™ campaign, a program designed to help reduce the waste that accumulates every year around Halloween.

The Trick or Trash Campaign – Making a Difference

The company provides safe and easy-to-assemble recycling boxes to schools, universities, small businesses, and individuals, which can be filled with discarded candy wrappers.

It is estimated that each year 600 million pounds of candy are consumed in the United States during the Halloween season, and research from the National Retail Federation shows that in 2020, $2.4 billion dollars was spent on candy during the holiday. The materials used for candy packaging are notoriously difficult to recycle with the vast majority ending up in landfills, as well as America’s waterways and oceans. To address this challenge, Rubicon is enlisting the help of teachers and small businesses around the country in collecting candy wrappers and inspiring communities to recycle.

Trick or Trash participants deposit their wrappers into custom collection boxes, and once full, simply return the boxes for processing using a prepaid shipping label for carbon-neutral shipping. Rubicon is giving free boxes to every participating school and small business while supplies last. For this year’s campaign, the processing of the candy wrappers is being managed by Trick or Trash partner, g2 revolution, an innovative recycling company that develops sustainable Second Life® solutions to divert waste from landfills through reuse, recycling, or recovery of usable ingredients to make new products or to generate energy.

World-Class Partners with Expanded Reach and Impact in 2021

This year’s program also includes two new corporate partners, whose presence will enable the campaign to reach even more communities and individuals than ever. Cox Communications, a leading cable television and telecommunications provider and longtime Rubicon partner, has joined Trick or Trash as the official media sponsor. The company has pledged to place hundreds of Trick or Trash boxes in Boys and Girls Clubs in their communities.

“As a global leader in sustainability, our goal is not only to reduce our impact on the environment, but encourage others to do the same,” said Ira Pearl, Vice President of Environmental Sustainability for Cox Enterprises, Cox Communications’ parent company. “The Trick or Trash program is yet another opportunity to educate and empower young people to reduce waste, embrace recycling, and contribute to a more sustainable community.”

The Arby’s Foundation, the independent charitable arm of Arby’s, has come aboard as Trick or Trash’s official charity partner, building on its long-established commitment to helping young people improve their lives through a range of programs, including confronting childhood hunger, improving educational outcomes, and supporting national and local volunteering programs. Given its community focus, Trick or Trash complements the Foundation’s other initiatives.

“At Arby’s, we are committed to helping kids dream big and those dreams begin with having opportunities to experience and learn new things. That’s why we are thrilled to join Trick or Trash 2021,” said Emily Crawford of the Arby’s Foundation. “Rubicon’s innovative program not only reduces waste and protects our environment but also educates kids on the importance of recycling and creating a more sustainable world. This was a perfect opportunity to bring our mission and values together in a fun, engaging campaign.”

The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) returns as the official education partner of Trick or Trash. The critical educational component of the campaign, which focuses on the role of recycling within the circular economy, has also expanded in 2021 to include, in addition to the K-12 lesson plans and other content from prior years, a reading list for university and college students, and a useful factsheet for business participants. NWF hopes to introduce campus sustainability teams to the Trick or Trash program as part of its Campus Race to Zero Waste initiative, a nationwide recycling competition which Rubicon also supports.

“Educating and inspiring the next generation of environmental and wildlife champions is central to our work and mission at the National Wildlife Federation. We’re proud to return as a partner to Rubicon on the Trick or Trash campaign to show millions of Americans how small steps, like reducing waste and recycling, can help recover wildlife populations and restore natural resources,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “By bringing together students, teachers, and business owners to reduce waste from contaminating our lands and waters, we will both ensure healthier communities for people and save habitat for imperiled wildlife.”

Third Annual Campaign Extends its Impact

This year’s campaign marks Trick or Trash’s third year and follows its immense success in 2020. When the campaign first launched in 2019, it reached more than 470 schools in 49 states, and diverted an estimated 4,000 pounds of wrappers and packaging from landfills. The 2020 campaign not only reached more people than the prior year, finding its way to more than 730 schools and small businesses in all 50 U.S. states, it also improved upon the number of candy wrappers and other packaging diverted from landfills and oceans, increasing to an estimated 7,000 pounds. This year, participants will each receive a Certificate of Recycling, confirming the exact weight of material diverted from landfill and enabling them to share the positive impact of their collection efforts with their community.

“Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, and it’s always a thrill to celebrate the launch of Rubicon’s annual Trick or Trash campaign,” said Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer at Rubicon. “We are excited to have leading corporate organizations like Cox and Arby’s join us, as well as seeing established partners like NWF return for another year. We’re looking forward to making Halloween sweeter and more sustainable again in 2021!”

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a Lexington, Kentucky-based software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.