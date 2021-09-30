Global 5G System Integration Market Forecasts: A USD 39.57 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G System Integration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services Type (Consulting, Infrastructure Integration, Application Integration), by Vertical, Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G system integration market size is estimated to reach USD 39.57 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Robust increase in the investments to deploy 5G network infrastructures across key countries, such as the U.S., China, and Japan, has created the demand for integrating entire fifth generation infrastructure and applications across enterprises. This process will help enterprises to work as a centralized platform that will assist in reducing overall complexity. Thus, robust investments in building fifth-generation infrastructure, coupled with the growing need to set up a 5G-enabled ecosystem, are estimated to propel market growth.



Rapidly building smart cities have surged the adoption of numerous Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the globe. IoT devices require enhanced bandwidth to function appropriately. Thus, to provide high-speed broadband by supporting fifth-generation New Radio (NR), such as sub-6GHz and mmWave frequency bands, the entire infrastructure across these smart cities need to be upgraded in line with supporting fifth-generation radio network. Therefore, it is further estimated to boost the market growth from 2021 to 2027.



Moreover, with the evolution of industry 4.0, the adoption of industrial sensors and collaborative robots is gaining popularity in the manufacturing sector across the globe. Therefore, to deliver seamless network connectivity to these above-mentioned devices, it is anticipated to raise the demand for 5G system integration services to make entire manufacturing facilities compatible with supporting next-generation 5G NR.



Rapidly rising digital transformation has disrupted the entire operation of the manufacturing industry. This has increased the trend of the machine to machine (M2M) communications to increase overall productivity as well as streamline the whole process. As a result, this has further expanded the need for high broadband to deliver uninterrupted connectivity to industrial sensors and robots. Therefore, the growing need for high broadband connectivity to establish seamless communication between machines is expected to elevate the demand for 5G system integration services in the next few years.



Furthermore, with the emergence of new technologies, such as network slicing and software-defined networking (SDN), the adoption of 5G system integration will witness a rapid surge to reduce overall enterprise infrastructure costs. Moreover, highly trained professionals will be required to implement and manage the fifth-generation system integration services. This is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.



Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 is considerably impacting the overall market growth. Many enterprise offices are temporarily working with limited workforce capacity in key countries, such as the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K., and South Korea. Besides, the network equipment providers have delayed the deployment of 5G infrastructure due to the pandemic. However, federal governments across the above-mentioned key countries set new guidelines to reopen the business offices and released packages to boost economic growth. Therefore, it is anticipated to increase the demand for the global 5G system integration services over the forecast period.



Report Highlights

The market in North America accounted for more than 30.0% share in 2020. The growth is attributed to rising investments by large 5G operators, such as AT&T, Inc.; Verizon Communications; and T-Mobile US, Inc. for the deployment of 5G network infrastructures, along with growing demand for 5G system integration services across large enterprises to build a 5G-enabled ecosystem

The manufacturing sector is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of 5G network services to provide seamless communication between sensors and robots

Large enterprises are increasingly focusing on building a 5G-enabled ecosystem on the account of intense competition in the market. This is expected to propel the demand for infrastructure integration services during the next few years

Prominent market players are aggressively focusing on building partnerships and entering into agreements to strengthen their overall product portfolios as well as to enhance the global market presence



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook



Chapter 4. 5G System Integration Services Outlook



Chapter 5. 5G system integration Vertical Outlook



Chapter 6. 5G system integration Application Outlook



Chapter 7. 5G system integration Regional Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Accenture Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

Radisys Corporation

IBM Corporation

HPE

Oracle Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

ALTRAN

AMDOCS

CA Technologies

Hansen Technologies

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Ericsson

Keysight Technologies

ECI TELECOM

