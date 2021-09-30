Global 3D Printing Market Outlook: A $56 Billion Market by 2026

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for 3D Printing 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 3D printing is forecast to grow from $19.5 billion in 2021 to $56.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The final products market for 3D printing should grow from $6.3 billion in 2021 to $17.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.9% for the period of 2021-2026. The Models market for 3D printing should grow from $5.3 billion in 2021 to $15.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

The report addresses trends in 3D printing technology and the global market for the most promising 3D printing technology applications during the period from 2020 through 2026.

An updated review of the global market for overall three-dimensional (3D) printing or additive manufacturing (AM) technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of 3D printing technologies with the greatest commercial potential in the industry during the forecast period (2021 to 2026)

Information pertaining to key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these technologies as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years

Understanding of recent market trends in the overall 3D printing market and its four components: 3D printers, 3D printing services, software and printing materials

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Discussion of macro

and micro-economic factors responsible for having an in-depth impact on the growth of the nanoscale 3D printing market

Emphasis on the key developments that have made their mark on the overall 3D printing market, along with an opportunity assessment of the 3D printing materials industry

Evaluation of competitive landscape and market strategies, trends in product launch, market share analysis and financial statistics of key stakeholder companies

Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systems, EnvisionTEC, Evonik Industries AG and Nova Polymers Inc.



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Global Market for 3D Printing Systems

Chapter 5 Global Market for 3D Printing Services

Chapter 6 Global Market for 3D Printing Software

Chapter 7 Global Market for 3D Printing Materials

Chapter 8 Regional Markets

Chapter 9 Patent Review/Recent Developments

Chapter 10 Emerging Market Opportunities

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

