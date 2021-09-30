Global 3D Printing Market Outlook: A $56 Billion Market by 2026

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for 3D Printing 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for 3D printing is forecast to grow from $19.5 billion in 2021 to $56.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
The final products market for 3D printing should grow from $6.3 billion in 2021 to $17.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.9% for the period of 2021-2026. The Models market for 3D printing should grow from $5.3 billion in 2021 to $15.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
The report addresses trends in 3D printing technology and the global market for the most promising 3D printing technology applications during the period from 2020 through 2026.
The Report Includes
- 27 data tables and 16 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for overall three-dimensional (3D) printing or additive manufacturing (AM) technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Identification of 3D printing technologies with the greatest commercial potential in the industry during the forecast period (2021 to 2026)
- Information pertaining to key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these technologies as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years
- Understanding of recent market trends in the overall 3D printing market and its four components: 3D printers, 3D printing services, software and printing materials
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- Discussion of macro
- and micro-economic factors responsible for having an in-depth impact on the growth of the nanoscale 3D printing market
- Emphasis on the key developments that have made their mark on the overall 3D printing market, along with an opportunity assessment of the 3D printing materials industry
- Evaluation of competitive landscape and market strategies, trends in product launch, market share analysis and financial statistics of key stakeholder companies
- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systems, EnvisionTEC, Evonik Industries AG and Nova Polymers Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Global Market for 3D Printing Systems
Chapter 5 Global Market for 3D Printing Services
Chapter 6 Global Market for 3D Printing Software
Chapter 7 Global Market for 3D Printing Materials
Chapter 8 Regional Markets
Chapter 9 Patent Review/Recent Developments
Chapter 10 Emerging Market Opportunities
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3D Systems Inc.
- 3Dom Filaments Ltd.
- Align Technology
- Arcam Ebm
- Asiga
- Aspect Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- B9Creations Llc
- BASF SE
- Beijing Tiertime
- Bucktown Polymers
- Carpenter Additive
- Choc Edge Ltd.
- Cmet
- Colorfabb
- Concept Laser Gmbh
- Dassault Systemes
- Dm3D Technology Llc
- Emerging Objects Corp.
- Envisiontec Gmbh
- Eos
- Erasteel
- Esstech Inc.
- Esun Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Exone
- Fabrisonic Llc
- Farsoon Technologies
- Formlabs Inc.
- Grafoid Inc.
- G6 Materials
- Guangdong Suntec Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Hoganas Ab
- Isquared Ag
- Keene Village Plastics
- Lithoz Gmbh
- Luxexcel Group Bv
- Makerbot Industries Llc
- Makergear Llc
- Makerjuice Labs Llc
- Materialise Nv
- Maxon Computer
- Metalysis Ltd.
- Microjet Technologies
- Natural Machines
- New Image Plastics
- Nova Polymers Inc.
- Onshape Inc.
- Optomec
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Oxford Performance Materials
- Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.
- Printerinks Europe Ltd.
- Prodways
- PTC
- Rapid Shape Gmbh
- Regenhu Ltd.
- Royal Dsm (Koninklijke Dsm N.V.)
- Sandvik Materials Technology
- Shapeways
- Sketchup
- Solidscape Inc.
- Spot-A Materials
- Stick & Filament
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Sustainable Oceans International
- Tethon 3D
- Tls Technik Gmbh & Co.
- Ultimaker B.V.
- Voxeljet Ag
- Weistek
- Winbo Industrial Co., Ltd.
