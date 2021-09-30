LastPass Named “Password Management Solution of the Year” in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, today announced that LastPass Business has been named the winner of the “Password Management Solution of the Year” award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

LastPass Business is designed to simplify employee password management while granting Admins actionable oversight. The solution is designed to help employees practice safe password behavior online with LastPass password management and single sign-on that ensures all apps are fully accessible in the LastPass browser extension and password vault to simplify access to key applications.

With LastPass Business, employees now have a seamless login experience whether they're accessing a traditional web login or an SSO-enabled cloud app. Additionally, the LastPass Business admin console provides a simplified onboarding and account management experience in one, easy-to-use tool. To further aid admins in driving end user adoption across their organization, the admin console also now includes a new adoption dashboard, which provides admins with the insights and tools they need to know when to re-engage users in order to achieve greater enrollment and eliminate lengthy adoption challenges.

The solution also includes Families as a Benefit at no additional cost, which provides a premium LastPass account for every employee’s personal use and up to 5 accounts for those closest to them, to ensure that both their professional and personal lives are protected.

“Last year, as more people were forced to work at home and cybersecurity became increasingly complex, we chose to upgrade our LastPass product application based on customer feedback,” said Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, LogMeIn. “The LastPass Business password management experience now provides several new customer-driven enhancements, designed with flexibility in mind, and we are proud to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough in the 2021 awards program for our efforts and success in this area.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“In today’s threat landscape, 80% of data breaches are caused by weak, reused, or stolen passwords,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Unfortunately, traditional password management can be overwhelming for employees and their admins especially in today’s modern, remote-work environment. LastPass Business is built for this environment, delivering ‘breakthrough’ password management tools for end-users and admin tools to increase employee adoption and enable flexibility so that an organization can use the security tools they need, at their own pace. We are incredibly proud to recognize LastPass Business by LogMeIn with a 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough award – congratulations to the entire LastPass team.’”

About LastPass

LastPass is an award-winning password manager helping more than 30 million users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 85,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides identity and access management solutions that are easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and enterprise password management to adaptive multifactor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and thousands of home offices around the globe.