Aunalytics to Showcase Daybreak for Financial Services in October at Industry Events Attended by Bankers and Credit Unions from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Pennsylvania

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, will feature its advanced data analytics solution for midmarket community banks at five industry events attended by bankers and credit unions from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Pennsylvania in October. Aunalytics Daybreak™ for Financial Services enables financial institutions to more effectively identify and deliver new services and solutions for their customers so they can better compete with large national banks.

Aunalytics will demonstrate Daybreak for Financial Services at:

Aunalytics’ Daybreak for Financial Services offers the ability to target, discover and offer the right services to the right people, at the right time. The solution empowers mid-market financial institutions with advanced analytics and valuable business insights to improve customer relationships, strategically deliver new products and services through data-driven campaigns, and increase competitive advantage with Aunalytics’ side-by-side digital transformation model.

Built from the ground up for credit unions and midsize community banks, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

With daily insights powered by the Aunalytics cloud-native data platform, industry intelligence, and smart features that enable a variety of analytics solutions for fast, easy access to credible data, financial services users can find the answers to such questions as:

Which customers with a credit score above 700 are most likely to buy a HELOC?

Who are my current members with a HELOC that are utilizing less than 25% of their line of credit?

Who are my current customers that have a loan and not a deposit account?

Who has a mortgage or wealth account with one of my competitors?

Which loans were modified from the previous day?



“Financial institutions have a massive amount of data that is typically siloed across the organization, making it difficult and time consuming to aggregate and integrate for higher business value,” said Rich Carlton, President, Aunalytics. “Aunalytics’ Daybreak for Financial Services enables them to harness the power of their data to gain valuable insights and better target and deliver new services and solutions for their customers so they are better positioned to compete with national banks. We look forward to meeting with bankers and credit unions from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Pennsylvania and show how our advanced data analytics solution can help them intelligently anticipate customer needs and deliver the right products and services at the right time.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .