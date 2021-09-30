Ag-Analytics Acquires AcreValue, Expanding Capabilities to Unlock Value and Productivity of Farmland

ITHACA, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag-Analytics, a leading farmland data technology software provider, today announced the acquisition of AcreValue, the industry's foremost farmland information and evaluation platform, from Granular, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Corteva Agriscience. The acquisition by Ag-Analytics will build on AcreValue's advanced capabilities for analyzing the value and productivity of farmland with Ag-Analytics' expertise in precision farm analytics, sustainability metrics and GIS mapping technology to deliver enhanced land management tools.

"Through the combination of AcreValue and Ag-Analytics, farmers and landowners will be able to instantly connect with powerful land analytics, profitability mapping and our network of services to better manage their assets and steward their resources," said Ag-Analytics CEO Josh Woodard.

Since its founding in 2014, AcreValue has been on the forefront of leveraging technology and data to promote efficiency of the farmland real estate market. AcreValue has emerged as the go-to reference for agricultural land research and data, with several hundred thousand users per month. Combined with the analytical capabilities from Ag-Analytics, AcreValue will further empower its stakeholders across the ag industry to leverage data in rapidly making better management decisions and mitigate risk.

"Production agriculture is a business and a team sport where great data and insights will profit the most progressive. Ag-Analytics has assembled an industry-leading team of ag data expertise, and we're thrilled to be a part of it," said AcreValue Director Landon Frye, who has joined Ag-Analytics as the Head of Revenue to continue leading the growth and development of the platform.

In addition to the acquisition of AcreValue, Ag-Analytics also today announced a strategic alliance with Farmer Mac, the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, and Indigo Agriculture, an industry-leading company leveraging nature and technology to unlock economic and environmental progress in agriculture. Farmer Mac and Indigo will leverage the Ag-Analytics and AcreValue platforms as a channel to further their respective lending and carbon services markets, delivering new opportunities for innovative financing, carbon farming and environmental stewardship directly to the digital farm gate.

"As an organization driven by our mission to help increase the availability and affordability of credit for the benefit of American agriculture and rural communities, we're thrilled at what this acquisition by Ag-Analytics will mean for producers and their lenders. We're proud to have played a role in facilitating the acquisition and to be a part of this innovative alliance along with Indigo Ag," said Jackson Takach, Farmer Mac's Chief Economist and Senior Director - Strategy, Research and Analytics. "We're excited to leverage the technology of Ag-Analytics and AcreValue to fuel a more modern approach to collateral management and to bring even greater efficiencies in how we provide financing to our lenders for the benefit of their farm and ranch customers."

"At Indigo Ag, we're working to ensure all farmers have access to the economic and environmental benefits that agricultural carbon credits present," said Chris Harbourt, Global Head of Carbon at Indigo Ag. "We're excited to amplify the carbon farming opportunity to AcreValue users and to enter into this strategic alliance with Ag-Analytics and Farmer Mac so that, together, we can explore new and innovative ways technology and financing can be leveraged to better serve rural America."

