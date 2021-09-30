Spin Games Awarded State of Connecticut Online Gaming Service Provider License

RENO, Nev., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC, a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server (RGS) technology and interactive content, announced today that the State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has granted the Company an Online Gaming Service Provider license pursuant to Connecticut General Statutes Public Act 21-23. This license enables Spin, upon receiving approvals for complying with the state’s technical standards, to deploy its ROC™ Remote Gaming Server platform and its online content via State-approved online gaming operators when they go live later this year. Connecticut received final approval from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to the revisions it made to the current gaming compacts between the State, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe earlier this month, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont anticipates that online gaming will be available as early as October.



“We are pleased to announce that we’ve received a Connecticut Online Gaming Service Provider license, enabling us to support North America’s newest soon-to-launch i-Gaming market,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “This key regulatory approval confirms the ongoing strength of our Company’s online gaming products and adds to our growing list of licensed jurisdictions including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and British Columbia, and our provisional license in Michigan. We look forward to being part of Connecticut’s expansion into online gaming and are excited to be going live in the near future.”

ABOUT SPIN GAMES

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi and Incredible Technologies. In May 2021, Spin Games agreed to be acquired by Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, NASDAQ: BRAG), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net. Additional information about Bragg Gaming Group is available online at www.bragg.games.

