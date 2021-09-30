SendSquared Partners with Barefoot Technologies to Bring Advanced Data and Marketing Solutions to Barefoot's Vacation Rental Management Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendSquared ( sendsquared.com ), a data and communications platform for the hospitality industry, announced today it has partnered with Barefoot Technologies , a vacation rental management (VRM) software provider. The collaboration will integrate SendSquared’s guest insights and communications technology with Barefoot’s VRM capabilities to provide vacation rental management companies (VRMCs) with tools to take guest communications to the next level.



The announcement was made at the 2021 Barefoot User Conference , taking place Sept. 30–Oct. 2 in San Antonio, Texas, where SendSquared is a sponsor.

“We're thrilled to partner with Barefoot, a company that has been a leader in vacation rental technology solutions for over 20 years,” said Nicolas Wegener , CEO of SendSquared. “Our collaboration will make advanced data and marketing tools accessible to the vacation rental industry at every touchpoint of the guest journey.”

The partnership will provide Barefoot's users with leading edge marketing tools that yield valuable customer insights enabling them to market smarter to guests, increase revenue, and provide superior customer service—all from a single, affordable solution.

“Barefoot has always focused first on its clients’ needs,” said Ed Ulmer , president of Barefoot Technologies. “Our partnership with SendSquared will provide our clients with augmented communication tools that enhance relationship management for guests, owners and vendors.”

About SendSquared

Founded in 2018 and based in the Twin Cities, SendSquared provides an all-in-one communication platform for the hospitality industry that facilitates email marketing, SMS, Voice, CRM, and more to help resorts and hospitality organizations grow by building strong customer relationships and increasing direct bookings. SendSquared is trusted by more than 100 leading resorts, hoteliers, and VRMCs. For more information or to demo SendSquared, follow us on Twitter , Linkedin , and our blog .

About Barefoot

Vacation rental management companies want to provide the best experiences for their guests and owners. Whether you are an experienced property manager with hundreds of properties or an enterprising startup, Barefoot provides an affordable and tailorable property management system that includes all the accounting, operations and booking components that you need. And, with direct integrations to platforms, you can drive bookings easily, leaving you free to provide the best rental experiences for guests with concierge services and retain owners with client-for-life strategies. We are here to help you grow your business your way. For more information or to demo Barefoot, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin and our website .

Media Contacts