Boulder Care Awarded Prestigious Accreditation From The Joint Commission as a Provider for Telehealth Addiction Treatment

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder Care has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation, a rare distinction for virtual addiction treatment providers. The Gold Seal reflects Boulder's commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based treatment to patients with substance use disorders.

Boulder Care underwent a rigorous review evaluating multiple dimensions of its care delivery model, security & privacy, and clinical quality to evaluate compliance with The Joint Commission's standards. Boulder's mobile application — through which patients interact with their dedicated Care Team through video and messaging — and its custom-built electronic health record and care coordination platform all met Joint Commission protocols for clinical quality, patient safety, and data security & privacy. "We commend Boulder Care for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, the Chief Operating Officer for Accreditation and Certification Operations for The Joint Commission.

The Joint Commission's accreditation award also recognizes Boulder's trauma-informed approach to care delivery. Boulder's treatment program is grounded in kindness, respect, and unconditional support, with an emphasis on patient choice and autonomy consistent with harm reduction principles. Care Teams partner with patients to develop customized treatment plans around each person's unique goals. Patients are not denied care if they return to use, and re-engaging in the program is made easy as part of Boulder's longitudinal treatment model.

This low-threshold approach expands access to care, including services designed to serve patients who might otherwise be turned away from life-saving treatment. "We have focused on important measures, such as patient satisfaction and retention in care, and now we have further confidence that we are providing a best-in-class service to the people who need it most," shares Boulder Care Medical Director Dr. Alyson Smith, MD, FASAM. "By applying for and achieving Joint Commission accreditation, Boulder Care is demonstrating its commitment to delivering the highest-quality addiction care possible."

Boulder Care is a digital clinic that offers long-term support and telehealth treatment for substance use. Dedicated Care Teams collaborate across medical, behavioral, and psychosocial dimensions to deliver evidence-based care and help patients work toward their unique recovery goals. Millions of people have access to Boulder Care through leading health plans, employers, and other partners. For more information, please visit www.boulder.care.

The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

