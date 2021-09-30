Veeko Announces Launch of Streaming Education Platform

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeko, an emerging education technology company, is launching its flagship product: Innovative, live streaming afternoon class programs to combat the lack of access to traditional after-school programs. Recent studies have shown that more than 24.6 million children in the United States alone are unable to join after-school programs due to cost, access and availability of programs, or other barriers that prevent them from furthering their education and developing new skills.

The creators of Veeko envision a world where every child who needs quality after-school education has access to the best programs and the finest teachers possible. Offering incredibly affordable experiences at a fraction of the cost of traditional brick-and-mortar after-school programs makes Veeko a compelling option for parents who are looking to give their children more than just video games and idle screen time.

Veeko offers a variety of afterschool courses, masterclasses, and immersive experiences for parents and children to choose from.

Afterschool classes offered include STEM, math, magic, yoga, guitar, fine arts, Chinese, and Spanish.

Additionally, students can choose from masterclasses that include ballet, piano, violin, viola, cello, flute, double bass, oboe, clarinet, music theory, and more.

Our digital format and wide availability of courses give Veeko the ability to hire the best of the best when it comes to quality teachers and instructors. With some teachers boasting over 30 years of teaching experience, and others who have come from prestigious institutions like the Juilliard School, Veeko students will have an experience that far surpasses any traditional after-school program at a fraction of the price.

Visit Veeko.com and get access to free trial classes today.

Contact:

Veeko Inc.

867 AMERICAN ST, SAN CARLOS, CA 94070

Email: info@veeko.com

Phone: +1(202)709-3912

Veeko Inc. reserves all rights to its online classes and related educational products, © Veeko Inc. 2021







Related Images











Image 1: Online Classes With Veeko





A young girl uses a touch-screen computer to study with Veeko online classes.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment