ManagedMethods Named Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution of the Year by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManagedMethods , the leading Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance platform for K-12 school districts, today announced it has been named the winner of the Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution of the Year award by CyberSecurity Breakthrough . This award follows ManagedMethods' 2020 win in the Data Security Solution of the Year category and the Cloud Security Startup of the Year category in 2019.

"We're thrilled to be named a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards winner for the third year in a row," said Charlie Sander, Chief Executive Officer at ManagedMethods. "Our team is hard at work building a leading solution that helps school district IT teams manage data security risks and detect student safety signals in the cloud. This recognition is a testament of that work. We look forward to continuing to support districts in their future cybersecurity efforts."

Earlier this year, ManagedMethods launched its newest AI-powered student safety monitoring feature, Signals . Built for education and trained with K-12 data, Signals provides IT admins the ability to better monitor, detect, and control student safety risks within Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 applications. The ManagedMethods platform also empowers IT admins with monitoring and reporting features for Google Meet, Chat , and Classroom to help protect schools in the cloud.

"K-12 technology departments are notoriously underfunded, understaffed, and undertrained. ManagedMethods continues to separate itself by focusing on an education market that is in dire need of more cybersecurity," said James Johnson, Managing Director at CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Congratulations on being our choice this year for 'Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution of the Year.'"

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories. These categories include Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations.

About ManagedMethods

ManagedMethods is the leading Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance platform for K-12 school districts. The platform monitors school district Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 email, file sharing, chat, and video apps 24/7/365 and provides award-winning cloud security that empowers school districts with full visibility and control of their cloud environment.

ManagedMethods makes Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 security easy — no proxy, no agent, no extension and no special training needed. The platform helps school districts secure sensitive student, staff, and district data using machine learning-powered threat protection against malware and phishing schemes, and detects abnormal behavior to protect against account takeovers and the loss of sensitive district data. It also monitors for student safety signals, such as cyberbullying, self-harm, racial and LGBTQ discrimination, threats of violence, and domestic abuse in both text and image content.

ManagedMethods is the K-12 education industry's only Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity and student safety platform that can be deployed in minutes with no special training and zero impact on users or network speed. For more information, please visit ManagedMethods.com .

