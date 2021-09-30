Living Security Wins Prestigious 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living Security, a provider of security awareness software and the leader in cybersecurity human risk management, today announced that it has been named the winner of the ‘Security Awareness Training Platform of the Year’ award in the fifth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



Living Security is pioneering human risk management, evolving traditional security awareness training into a solution that truly mitigates risk by changing user behavior. The company’s training platform is 16 times more effective than traditional security awareness programs, and it also provides security professionals with state-of-the-art analytics that allow them to measure the direct impact training is having on their enterprise’s cybersecurity posture in near-real time. Living Security also continues to innovate, developing a new human risk identification and qualification platform, Unify, that is expected to be released in 2022. With its launch, Living Security will be the only company in the market combining interactive cybersecurity training with the insights and data to accurately measure, respond and reduce human cybersecurity risk.

“We're leading human risk management around the belief that with the right combination of effective training and analytics to measure and track engagement and retention, employees can become an enterprise’s greatest security assets,” said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder at Living Security. “Cyberattacks continue to increase and we strongly believe that cutting down on human risk is the key to keeping enterprises safe. This award is a result of our entire team’s dedication to developing products that allow security professionals to get ahead of attacks.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“The past year has seen a steep rise in enterprise attacks linked to poor end-user security habits and misunderstanding of security threats,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “While it’s clear that much more needs to be done to educate employees, cybersecurity training has relied on outdated presentations and annual exercises that do little to move the needle in end-user education. Living Security is delivering a true ‘breakthrough’ platform that empowers employees with best practices, significantly cutting down on human risk. We offer our sincerest congratulations as we award Living Security with ‘Security Awareness Training Platform of the Year.’”

For more information about the Living Security please visit livingsecurity.com. For information on the annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, please visit cybersecuritybreakthrough.com.

About Living Security

Founded in 2017, Living Security's mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management solution that does more than meet compliance needs, it also truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending cybersecurity breaches. picking up where traditional security awareness training drops off. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure training efficacy and program ROI.

Named one of Austin's Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is composed of 70+ cybersecurity professionals committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning end users into the enterprise's greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

brad@thedialoglab.com