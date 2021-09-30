Blavity Inc. Announces Shadow and Act’s Annual RISING Awards 2021 Honoree List

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc. , the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News today announced the honorees of Shadow and Act’s RISING Awards 2021. This prestigious awards program includes an honors list of 32 Black RISING stars and 1 Black game changer to be recognized as up-and-coming leaders in the film and entertainment industry. Traditionally held in Los Angeles, CA, the RISING Awards honoree list is being released virtually this year due to pandemic restrictions.



Honorees are represented throughout the film and entertainment industry specialties and include actors/actresses; directors & producers; writers & showrunners; styling: hair, makeup, wardrobe; cinematographers; technical/animation; score/soundtrack; editors; power executives; publicists; studio heads; agents; managers; and legal.

“Celebrating Black creatives in the film and entertainment industry is an important step in creating equity for the Black community. The creative arts have a huge impact on our culture as stories are told and passed on from generation to generation,” said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. “Shadow and Act is the premier digital destination for Black entertainment news covering film, television, webseries, Broadway, and more. Through the RISING Awards Digital 2021, we are proud to honor the creative changemakers of our community who are paving the way for generations to come.”

GAME CHANGER AWARD

Nia DaCosta, Director - Candyman, The Marvels - SPOTLIGHT: Link to BTS Video Interview

ACTORS AND TALENT

Chante Adams - The Photograph - SPOTLIGHT: Link to BTS Video Interview

Kingsley Ben-Adir - One Night in Miami

MeKai Curtis - 'Power Book III: Raising Kana

Brandee Evans - P-Valley

O-T Fagbenle - Marvel’s Black Widow - SPOTLIGHT: Link to BTS Video Interview

Dominique Fishback - Judas and the Black Messiah

Saniyya Sidney - King Richard

Naomi Smalls - RuPaul’s Drag Race

CREATORS

Obi Arisukwu - Cartoonist & Creator of HBO Max upcoming series

Radha Blank - Director, The Forty-Year-Old Version - SPOTLIGHT: Link to BTS Video Interview

Chaz Bottoms - Animation filmmaker, Creator of Cartoon Network's Battu

Stefan Bristol - Director, See You Yesterday

Karin Gist - Showrunner, Our Find of People

Nikyatu Jusu - Director - Nanny

Shaka King - Director, Judas and the Black Messiah

Dawn Porter - Director, John Lewis: Good Trouble

BEHIND-THE-SCENES STARS

Matiki Anoff - Head makeup designer

Brian B Badie - Hair Stylist

Shabier Kirchner - Cinematographer

Lola Okanlawon - Makeup artist

Marteena Oliphant - Publicist at VH1

Brandon Porter - Editor at NOMAD

Ade Samuel - Stylist - SPOTLIGHT: Link to BTS Video Interview

Zadrian Smith - Stylist

EXECUTIVES

Kalia Booker - VP of Programming - Drama, HBO

Ada Chiaghana - Development VP at Higher Ground

Tara Duncan - President, Hulu and Disney’s Onyx Collective

Layne Eskridge - Founder, POV Entertainment SPOTLIGHT: Link to BTS Video Interview

Felicia Joseph - SVP & Head of Casting at MRC

Kelci Parker - Comedy Exec at Hulu

Michael Quigley - EVP, Content Acquisitions for TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO and HBO Max

Taylor K. Shaw - Founder/CEO, Black Women Animate

Shadow and Act is a platform dedicated to the celebration of cinema, television, and web content of Africa and its global diaspora. With daily news, interviews, in-depth investigations into the audiovisual industry, and more, Shadow and Act promotes content created by and about people of African descent throughout the world.

For more information about Shadow and Act’s RISING Awards Digital 2021 , please visit: https://shadowandact.com/

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a venture-funded technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving the multifaceted lives of Black millennials & gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, and Lunchtable.

