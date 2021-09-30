Passport Technology Redefining Payments for the Modern Casino at G2E 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader of payment technology for the gaming industry, invites you to check out the latest in casino payment and customer engagement technology at the 2021 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") October 5-7 in booth #3630. Casino operators at this year's G2E will have the opportunity to experience the latest in cashless payments, cashier automation, regulatory compliance, payment kiosks, and customer engagement solutions powering the modern casino.

"We're very excited to showcase compelling new technology in digital payments and loyalty as well as enhancements to our existing product suite," stated Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport. "Our teams have developed solutions that both enhance the user experience and provide increased automation, enhanced compliance tools, and platform reliability for our casino customers. Passport is also debuting new corporate branding at G2E, and the message to the industry is Passport is all in on innovation, reliability, and support."

Omni-channel Payment Platform and Digital Wallet

CashLoop® provides patrons convenient, fast, and secure access to funds through numerous interactive touchpoints, including table games, slots, and online platforms, all from the convenience of their phones. With a heavy emphasis on loyalty and customer engagement, CashLoop provides multiple opportunities for operators to engage patrons through advertising, interactive games, reward management, and promotions. CashLoop delivers a fully integrated gaming experience across Passport's product suite, leveraging evolving technologies to ensure patrons and operators can integrate digital payments and wallets throughout their payment ecosystem.

Redefining Loyalty and Customer Engagement

With digital, online, and brick-and-mortar touchpoints, the Lush™ platform incentivizes enrollment, brand exposure, player participation, and engagement. Lush is a fully customizable omni-channel loyalty solution with third-party plug-in capability for limitless configuration possibilities and integrates with casino management systems to provide maximum flexibility. Managed via an easy-to-use web interface and combined with Passport's full suite of payment solutions, Lush redefines loyalty and customer engagement with behavior-driven offers and modern technology.

Leading in Cashier and Employee Cash Management

LiveCage™ is the fastest-growing solution for automated cash handling at the cashier. LiveCage streamlines the cash payout process for quicker and more accurate transactions, automates cashier drawers, increases staff efficiency, reduces variances, and provides cashiers the time to create a better patron experience.

The most progressive cash recycling solution for managing and building employee banks, Bank Builder Pro™ maximizes employee productivity and provides real-time insight into employee cashflows. Bank Builder Pro introduces the latest in secure cash recycling hardware and software, delivering an automated solution for employees to start and end shifts, open, and close tills, make deposits and change, and complete revenue audits, all while providing the operator comprehensive real-time access to critical data through a centralized portal.

Next Generation Self-Service Redemption Kiosks

CashStream™ is powered by the most technically advanced PCI-compliant components on the market and is unmatched in hardware security, fraud protection, reliability, and uptime. Featuring a compact footprint without compromising visibility or capacity, CashStream is available with best-in-class, nationwide hardware support. Integrated with Passport's portfolio of payment solutions, cash automation, digital payments, and player loyalty, CashStream positions itself as the most advanced kiosk for tomorrow's casino.

Guarantee swift transactions for casino patrons while minimizing cash losses with Jackpot Pro™. Jackpot Pro is the fastest and most efficient way to expedite the jackpot dispensing process for slot attendants.

ATM, POS, and ACH Processing

One of the largest bank-sponsored ATM processors in North America and proprietary to Passport, DataStream™ features a robust online reporting portal, innovative mobile portfolio management application, complete dynamic currency conversion engine, true 24-hour settlement, full PCI/DSS compliance, and a range of white-label and custom branding tools. Entirely cloud-based, DataStream makes ATM and POS transaction processing easier, faster, and more reliable with hot/hot transaction processing and encryption.

Passport's ActiveData RT® software layer resides within DataStream and facilitates real-time transaction pricing, coordinated marketing campaigns, self-exclusion optionality, and VIP offers. ActiveData RT has been a tremendous success for Passport in Europe and Canada. With DataStream's robust presence in the United States, casino operators will realize immediate competitive advantages and revenue opportunities.

Title 31 and AML Compliance Automation

Designed to meet the growing demands for Title 31 and AML compliance, Guardian Pro® aggregates and tracks patron and transaction data through a highly intuitive interface. Patron KYC features include TIN check, DMF, OFAC, and numerous international verifications. Guardian Pro streamlines the creation, review, and submission of MTL, CTR, and SAR to fulfill FinCEN reporting requirements.

"We have been working very hard the last few years, delivering new solutions, enhancing our current product-set, and redefining our service support organization with an emphasis on exceeding expectations," stated John Steely, COO of Passport. "Passport actively collaborates with customers, partners, and regulatory authorities as we bridge the payment landscape from cash to cashless to digital. We are very proud to showcase these innovations at G2E, and we may even have a few surprises."

Passport will be previewing these solutions and more in booth #3630 during the 2021 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas.

About Passport

Passport Technology is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $32 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

