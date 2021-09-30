MORE CONSUMERS PLAN TO TRICK OR TREAT VS. HALLOWEEN 2020, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a new holiday sentiment study showing incremental progress towards pre-pandemic behavior even as the Delta variant slows expectations. 2021 survey responses are compared with a separate 2020 holiday survey of consumers who self-identified as having shopped for previous fall and winter holidays.

Key findings include:

Consumers expect reduced COVID impacts to Halloween plans. While the percentage of consumers expecting the pandemic to affect their Halloween plans remains similar to last year (71% of consumers in 2021 vs 73% in 2020), the number expecting a significant impact has plummeted. This year, 16% expect a significant impact, vs 40% of consumers for Halloween 2020.

Differences in Halloween celebration plans can also be seen when looking at consumers by geographic region and COVID-19 vaccination status:

Unvaccinated consumers are significantly more likely to go trick-or-treating than vaccinated consumers. Among those who do not plan to get the vaccine, more than a third (34%) say they plan to go trick-or-treating, compared to 26% of vaccinated consumers.

Retail channels poised to show growth or decline with Halloween customers include:

Mass retailers look to capture the highest share of Halloween shopping. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of consumers plan to make their Halloween purchases at Mass retailers.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of consumers plan to make their Halloween purchases at Mass retailers. Grocery and Drug stores show the largest declines in Halloween shopping intentions. 44% of consumers plan to buy their Halloween purchases at Grocery stores (-8.9 points from typical years) and 22% from Drug stores (-3.0 points).

In addition to Halloween, the Numerator Holiday Sentiment Survey also covers Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve:

More than two-thirds of consumers expect COVID-19 to impact each remaining 2021 holiday. While 80% of consumers say they expect to celebrate at least one holiday normally (free of pandemic restrictions) this fall, half still expect a slight COVID impact for any given holiday (50-54% of consumers), and 15-17% expect a significant impact.

While 80% of consumers say they expect to celebrate at least one holiday normally (free of pandemic restrictions) this fall, half still expect a slight COVID impact for any given holiday (50-54% of consumers), and 15-17% expect a significant impact. Consumers expect Halloween to be the holiday most impacted by COVID-19 (71% of consumers expecting some impact). This is followed by Christmas (70%), New Year’s Eve (69%), and Thanksgiving (65%).

The Numerator 2021 Q4 Holiday Survey was fielded 9/15/2021 – 9/17/2021 to 5,092 consumers and covers Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve 2021. Sample size for Halloween-specific questions was 1,018. The Numerator 2020 Q4 Holiday Survey was fielded on 8/4/2020 to 2,009 consumers who self-identified as having shopped for fall & winter holidays.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.