FortressIQ Launches Season 2 of the hello, Human Podcast

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FortressIQ , the company delivering end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise, today launched Season 2 of the hello, Human podcast . The podcast started in October 2020 as a platform for technology leaders to discuss the hottest, most pressing topics in automation, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and business transformation.



Throughout the new series, host Jon Knisley, Principal of Automation and Process Excellence at FortressIQ, will speak with executives and leaders across various industry verticals, including retail, culinary arts, marketing automation, and more, to discuss the latest use cases for AI. Season 2 will kick off Thursday, Oct. 7 with FortressIQ’s Founder and CEO, Pankaj Chowdry, discussing data, decoding work, process automation, and the future of digital transformation.

Season 1 of hello, Human featured interviews with transformation experts such as Sherika Ekpo, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Anaplan, discussing the future of artificial intelligence across different industries. The podcast also included a series on Women in AI , where eight diverse women discussed the intersections of AI and their careers.

Season 2 will continue to explore the latest applications for AI and will cover topics including the impact of AI in sales and marketing, how AI and robotics are fueling the future of food, and much more.

Upcoming guests will include:

Anu Shukla: Co- Founder & Executive Chairman, Botco.ai

Surbhi Rathore: CEO & Co-founder, Symbol

Derek Pietz: VP of Automation, Hyphen Technologies

Tara Robinson: Co-founder, TrackRacks

Max Vicino: Sr. Manager - Intelligent Automation Lead, Avanade



hello, Human is available for listening on the FortressIQ website , as well as all podcast streaming platforms, including Apple Music, and Spotify.

