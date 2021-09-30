Carahsoft Partners with Marion Square to Deliver Market Intelligence for Emerging Tech Companies

RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced a new partnership today with Marion Square, a public sector sales enablement company with decades of proven experience and success in bringing innovative products and services to government markets.



Through this partnership, Carahsoft’s emerging technology portfolio companies can work with Marion Square through a flexible shared cost model on an initial market assessment to determine product fit and growth opportunities within the public sector. The initial report will provide these companies with detailed information about:

The competitive landscape

Relevant funded projects and opportunities

Points of contact for these projects



“Carahsoft is approached every day by innovative small companies that want to better understand how to penetrate the government market,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Marion Square’s market assessment will help these companies understand what the opportunity is and where to start. It’s an excellent first step for companies that are serious about doing business with the government.”

“We’ve had the opportunity to work with dozens of companies that needed to jumpstart their go-to-market plan and better understand the complexities of selling to the government,” said Harvey Morrison, Managing Director, Marion Square. “We’re proud to partner with Carahsoft to bring more innovative, small companies and their technologies to the public sector.”

Carahsoft is committed to the development of the emerging technology ecosystem and offers a variety of services to support the public sector growth of companies in its portfolio including marketing, content development, lead generation, partner ecosystem access and government contract management.

For more information about getting involved in Carahsoft’s emerging technology portfolio, visit carah.io/EmergingTech. To learn more about Marion Square’s market assessment, call (415) 475-9433 or visit marion-square.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

About Marion Square

Marion Square is a government-focused sales and business growth consulting firm that is equal parts strategy and execution. We work with client organizations across multiple industries and situations to craft their government sales and new business strategies, build their government networks, and deliver business. Visit us at www.marion-square.com.

