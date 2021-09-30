VeeMed Becomes VeeOne Health to Provide a One-Stop Solution for all Telehealth Care Services

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeMed, provider of the complete telehealth platform for the full continuum of healthcare, today announced it is renaming the company to VeeOne Health, effective immediately. The name change supports the company’s innovative position in providing a single telehealth platform to serve the needs of both specialty and large healthcare systems and all those who administer telehealth care.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to offer a unified platform that healthcare providers can use to expand their telehealth services, a platform that is designed to scale as providers add services to meet the changing needs of patients,” said Dr. Arshad Ali, VeeOne Health president and co-founder. “The new name incorporating ‘one’ speaks to our vision of one company that delivers for our colleagues one system for telehealth care,” he added.

VeeOne Health’s approach to making telehealth efficient and scalable has driven customer growth and innovation over the last decade. Some of the key milestones are:

Helping Intermountain Healthcare, a Utah-based non-profit system of 25 hospitals and 225 clinics, to expand the reach of its tele-behavioral health and tele-neurology/stroke programs.

Partnering with Wellstar Health System, one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, to provide tele-stroke and tele-neurology services for its hospitals.

Partnering with Wyoming Medical Center to provide telehealth technology solutions to their rural spoke sites

Expanding into another Critical Access Hospital and increasing its footprint in the Midwest by partnering with Marlette Regional Hospital to help provide tele-hospitalist and sub-specialty coverage to patients in rural Michigan with the aid of our VeeKart platform.

Piloting the VeeGo 360-BioIntelliSense integration at Banner Health, one of the largest non-profit healthcare systems in the United States, with plans to expand to Banner’s 28 hospitals in early 2022 to provide Remote Patient Monitoring.

Deploying VeeOne Health’s Tele-ICU physician services at CommonSpirit Health ,™ which encompasses 137 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states. CommonSpirit has partnered with their Texas and California markets to extend VeeOne Health Tele-ICU services to support their patient needs.

at ,™ which encompasses 137 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across 21 states. CommonSpirit has partnered with their Texas and California markets to extend VeeOne Health Tele-ICU services to support their patient needs. Adding tele-psychiatry services — a previously unavailable service line — to their offering to Marshall Medical Center, a 111-bed hospital in Placerville, CA. VeeOne Health also provides Marshall with Tele-ICU — to provide remote patient care for patients and supplement the busy ICU onsite.



“Our successes in a variety of services, from remote patient monitoring to Tele-ICU are the proof points for VeeOne Health’s vision, that a single platform can offer health systems a solid foundation upon which to build their telehealth future,” said Ijaz Arif, VeeOne Health CEO and chairman. “We chose our new name to reinforce that vision, as we continue to create new services—all integrated in one platform,” he noted.

About VeeOne Health, Inc. (formerly VeeMed, Inc.)

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeOne Health is a global leader in the Virtual Care as-a-Service (VCaaS) space, focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeOne Health has the most advanced telemedicine solutions for the entire continuum of care — from acute care settings to outpatient and remote patient monitoring. For more information about VeeOne Health’s vision for the future of telemedicine see http://veeonehealth.com/

Media Contacts

Aylin Zafar

+1 408-461-7764

aylin.zafar@veeonehealth.com

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

jennifer@gallagherpr.com

+1 415-577-0171