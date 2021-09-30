Zero Hash Raises $35 Million in Series C Funding Led by Point72 Ventures

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, a leading digital assets infrastructure company that provides the turnkey solution for platforms to buy, sell, receive, send, earn and reward digital assets, today announced $35 million in new Series C funding. The investment round was led by Point72 Ventures alongside NYCA Partners, DriveWealth, and others. Several notable angel investors also participated in the round including Immad Akhund (Founder & CEO of Mercury), Kalpesh Kapadia (Founder & CEO of Deserve), Ethan Bloch (CEO and Founder of Digit), and Jason Gardner (Founder & CEO of Marqeta).



“Zero Hash is defining an entire new Fintech vertical of ‘digital-assets as a service’. Zero Hash is a pure-play B2B embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO. “We power digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards programs as well as yield through staking and DeFi. Zero Hash handles the entire back-end complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer digital asset products.”

Zero Hash now powers some of the largest neo-banks (including MoneyLion and Wirex) and prominent broker-dealers (including tastyworks and TradeStation). Zero Hash is working with some of the largest brands across the fintech and financial services ecosystem to power their upcoming crypto offerings.

The company has nearly doubled the number of employees since the beginning of 2021 as well as recently reaching profitability. Zero Hash also now powers a significant portion of the world’s entire on-chain transaction volume. The company will use the proceeds of the round to continue to expand its product offering including within the DeFi and NFT space. The capital injection will expand the team across compliance, marketing, product, and engineering divisions. The Company also intends on expanding its global licensing framework as well as making strategic acquisitions.

“Zero Hash has developed a unique platform to help fintechs and financial institutions seamlessly embed crypto products and experiences into their applications in a flexible and compliant way,” said Adam Carson, Partner at Point72 Ventures. “We believe embedded finance solutions, like Zero Hash’s crypto API platform, will help play an important role in enabling broader adoption of digital assets by allowing consumers to access crypto through the fintech apps and financial services brands they already use and trust.”

Zero Hash's mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash provides the complete turnkey solution to allow platforms to launch digital assets and own the client experience, without any regulatory overhead and a light technical lift (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. Zero Hash's clients include Neo-banks, broker-dealers, and payment groups.

Zero Hash Holdings Ltd. is a Delaware C-Corp that wholly owns Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC.

Zero Hash LLC, a subsidiary of Zero Hash Holdings Ltd., is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Point72 Ventures is a global venture capital strategy led by a diverse set of domain experts with the capital and mandate to lead rounds through all stages of a company's growth, from idea to IPO. The team invests in founders with bold ideas who use the latest technologies to drive transformational change across industries. Point72 Ventures offers entrepreneurs access to expertise and insights, executive and technical talent, and hands-on support. With offices in the U.S. and Europe, Point72 Ventures is an affiliate of Point72, the global asset manager founded by Steven A. Cohen. For more information, visit p72.vc .

