Proactive news headlines including Core Lithium, Eclipse Metals, West Wits Mining and Lindian Resources

Sydney, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

﻿Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has pressed the Final Investment Decision (FID) button that will see the Finniss Project near Darwin become the Northern Territory’s first lithium mine and Australia’s next producer of the key battery metal. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) is preparing for another busy season of exploration and development on the back of a key acquisition and a $2 million capital raise in the 2021 financial year. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI)’s kick-off project is at Qala Shallows, a name which provides a metaphor for the company’s rejuvenation of an established resource in one of the world’s oldest gold mining centres. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) finished the 2021 financial year strongly with eight new highly prospective tenements secured through the Lushoto and Pare bauxite projects in Eastern Tanzania’s Mozambique Belt adding to its considerable portfolio in the West African bauxite hotspot of Guinea. Click here

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC)’s strategic review of the development strategy for its 3.07-million-ounce Bardoc Gold Project will canvas “strategic M&A and consolidation opportunities” as the company seeks to unlock shareholder value. Click here

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has begun exploration drilling at its core Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea, intended to explore the size and depth of the deposit more thoroughly and potentially upgrade the 1.6-million-ounce resource. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) is trading at a five-year high after delivering its maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea’s Siguiri Basin. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR), a mining exploration and development company that holds 100% ownership of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria, will list its securities on the US OTC market in October 2021 under the symbol EULIF. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has received an unsolicited, conditional off-market takeover offer from $708 million Western Australian gold producer Westgold Resources Ltd. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:AZZEF) has completed the public review process for its Form 2A Oil and Gas Development Plan (OGDP) application for the Enterprise 16#1 exploration well in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) is preparing to hand over the keys to its gold project portfolio. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) welcomes the publication by the Garvan Institute of Medical Research of a key paper describing the fundamental biology underpinning the company’s planned Phase 2 clinical trial in pancreatic cancer patients. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has achieved another key condition relating to the joint venture with Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd covering Goulamina Lithium Project with approval received for the transaction from the Malian Government. Click here

