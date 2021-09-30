OFFFIELD’S ‘High Performance’ Beverages to be Manufactured at Tinley’s Long Beach Facility

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“ Tinley's ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that OFFFIELD’s ‘High Performance’ Enhanced Hydration beverages will be produced as cannabis-infused products at Tinley’s bottling facility in Long Beach, California.



Recently recommended by Vice Media*, OFFFIELD’s Non-THC Enhanced Hydration beverage currently available nationwide has been praised by everyday athletes and press for its benefits that mimic the sought-after effects commonly referred to as a ‘Runner’s High’ or ‘Exercise High’. OFFFIELD’s High Performance line up is designed to offer performance-focused consumers a health-conscious alternative to smoking or vaping. *https://www.vice.com/en/article/bvxbpa/cbd-sports-drink-exercise-offfield-review

“OFFFIELD is excited to offer to everyday athletes new plant-based products to help push the boundaries of mind and body performance,” said Tony Fur, CEO and Co-Founder, OFFFIELD. “This represents another step in our journey to help everyone enjoy the benefits of an open mind and an active life. We’re thrilled to partner with the Tinley’s team to expand OFFFIELD’s existing CBD and CBG Enhanced Hydration offering into THC-infused products. OFFFIELD ‘High Performance’ combines cannabis research with sports science to help motivate athletes at all levels to move happy and more often.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the OFFFIELD team to Long Beach,” said Douglas Fulton, Director and Office of the CEO, Tinley’s. “Our manufacturing capabilities now include the ability to schedule Q4 production on our can line, which together with our batching and manufacturing quality processes, align us perfectly to OFFFIELD’s commitment to extend existing formulations into cannabis-infused versions, achieving new benchmarks of product attributes and performance,” he added.

OFFFIELD’s ‘High Performance’ will contain 5mg of THC, 20mg CBD and 400mcg CBG, as well as a blend of L-Theanine, B and C Vitamins, Magnesium, Zinc and Electrolytes in each 8oz can. These active cannabinoids combine with our performance drink blend to activate your endocannabinoid system to help achieve an optimal mind and body experience during exercise.

OFFFIELD High Performance Sports Drink will be made available in cannabis dispensaries and through licensed delivery services throughout the State of California this winter.

About OFFFIELD

OFFFIELD is a functional cannabis company founded on the belief that, “an open mind and an active life are a better prescription for preventive self-care.” OFFFIELD we call it Movement Made Happy. Based in sunny and optimistic Los Angeles, our mission is to make daily active life enjoyable. How? We combine innovative cannabis research with performance science to create products that keep everyday athletes moving happy. OFFFIELD Enhanced Hydration is sold direct to athletes at www.offfield.com . It’s blend of broad-spectrum CBD+CBD combined with a performance blend of L-Theanine, B and C Vitamins, Magnesium, Zinc and Electrolytes. For more information and links to media coverage visit www.offfield.com or email sup@offfield.com

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett’s Tonics

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF,) manufactures the Beckett’s Classics™ and Beckett’s 27™ line of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused spirits and cocktails. Beckett’s products are available in mainstream food, beverage, and specialty retailers, as well as online, across the United States as well as in grocery and specialty stores in Canada. Cannabis-infused versions of these products are offered under the Tinley’s™ brand in licensed dispensaries and home delivery services throughout California, with expansion to Canada underway. Tinley’s facility in Long Beach California contains some of the state’s most versatile and technologically advanced cannabis-licensed beverage manufacturing equipment and provides manufacturing services for third-party brands in addition to Company-owned brands. Please visit www.drinkbecketts.com, www.drinktinley.com, Twitter and Instagram (@drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts) for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the future business, operations, expansion to additional jurisdictions, and phrases containing words such as “ongoing”, “estimates”, “expects”, or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, any changes related to expansion plans discussed herein, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time,

For further information, please contact:

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

Ted Zittell

(310) 507-9146

info@drinktinley.com

Twitter: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

Instagram: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

www.drinktinley.com

CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0cbffaa-b5fc-446b-ab7b-bdf390b2055e