AIR Institute Fellows Doug and Lynn Fuchs Receive McGraw Prize in Education

Arlington, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIR Institute Fellows Doug Fuchs and Lynn Fuchs have been awarded the 2021 Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize in Education from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE) and the McGraw Family Foundation. They will be honored during a ceremony on November 10 and will receive an award of $50,000 and a prize sculpture.

The McGraw Prize was established in 1988 to celebrate innovation in education by recognizing individuals who have dedicated themselves to improving education and whose work is having a positive effect. The prestigious award is given in three categories—PreK-12 Education, Higher Education, and Learning Science Research. The award is named in honor of Harold W. McGraw, Jr., the former chair and CEO of McGraw Hill, an education publishing and services company.

The Fuchs were honored in the PreK-12 Education category as “trailblazers in the field of special education,” according to a Penn GSE press release. “Across four decades of methodologically rigorous and innovative research and development, Lynn and Doug helped establish Data-Based Individualization as the most respected approach to instructing students with serious learning disabilities...In addition, Doug and Lynn have produced many scientifically-validated programs in literacy and mathematics for children and youth ranging from academically talented to academically at risk.”

The Fuchs joined AIR as Institute Fellows in August and lead and participate in projects with AIR’s special education practice area. They are also research professors at Vanderbilt University, where they have spent 36 years on the faculty of Peabody College.

“We are honored to receive the McGraw Prize and thank those who nominated and considered us for this award,” the Fuchs said. “We share this honor with the many researchers, students, teachers and communities we have worked with over the years to improve opportunities and outcomes for students, especially those with learning challenges.”

About AIR

