Swann Security and Nebraska Furniture Mart Partner to Sponsor Ryan Vargas During NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Swann Security and Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) announce their partnership to be the presenting sponsors of NASCAR driver, Ryan Vargas, during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 on Oct. 23. Swann Security is a three-decades-old veteran in DIY security products. NFM is owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway and is the largest home furnishing store in North America.

In anticipation of the weekend's NASCAR race, Ryan Vargas will be meeting fans at the Nebraska Furniture Mart Kansas City location on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. The address is 1601 Village West Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66111, and this location can be seen from the Kansas Speedway.

"We are exhilarated to be Ryan Vargas's presenting sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 along with our retail partner Nebraska Furniture Mart," says Leslie Conover, Vice President of Sales for Swann. "We will be cheering him on from the sidelines and glad Ryan Vargas is helping us share the importance of home security with the NASCAR audience."

Swann will have sales and promotional pricing on their bestselling DVR security camera kits at Nebraska Furniture Mart from the appearance throughout the weekend.

Tune in to see the Number 6 Chevy Camaro with a custom Nebraska Furniture Mart and Swann Security wrap on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:00 p.m. CT on NBC, MRN, and NBC Sports.

"We are very excited to partner with Ryan Vargas and the Swann Security team for the upcoming race just across the street from NFM here in KC," says Nastasia Williams, NFM Store Director. "The evening at our store will be a great opportunity for our customers to meet Ryan Vargas as he prepares for the race and we wish him all the best as he strives to race all the way to victory lane."

For more information about Swann products and to learn more about their NASCAR ambassadors, visit them on the web at https://www.swann.com/us/ambassadors.

To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at https://www.ryanvargas.com.

About Swann:

Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for over three decades. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions including their patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with red and blue flashing lights, spotlights, and sirens, combined with mobile alerts, when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that is completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa. As the global leader in wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them - around the world or around the track. Follow Swann on social media to stay updated on the latest products and news: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Nebraska Furniture Mart:

Nebraska Furniture Mart was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband's pawn shop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances, and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. For more information on Nebraska Furniture Mart, visit www.nfm.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Swann Security

Tiffany Woo

Tiffany@presspassla.com

310-817-0230

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Andy Shefsky

andy.shefsky@nfm.com

402-818-2796

