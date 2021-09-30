SimpliPhi Power and Lumin Partner to Launch Innovative Customer App and Advanced Controls for Distributed Energy Storage Systems

Oxnard, CA & Charlottesville, VA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliPhi Power, an enterprising US battery and energy systems manufacturer, and Lumin, makers of the industry’s leading energy management platform, have partnered to introduce an integrated solution that provides real-time analytics and dynamic controls for energy storage systems in homes and businesses. The partnership delivers more affordable integrated backup power solutions, enables new responsive functionality, and creates a seamless experience for installers looking to incorporate best-in-class data monitoring and performance with safe, reliable lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) PHI battery storage systems.

“SimpliPhi is always exploring new ways to empower our customers to take control of their energy decisions and own their power,” said Catherine Von Burg, CEO & President of SimpliPhi Power. “By fully integrating Lumin’s state-of-the-art hardware and digital interface with our range of scalable energy storage solutions, we can give homeowners and businesses new levels of control, a better understanding of their energy usage, and the ability to dynamically control energy consumption to manage or even eliminate their monthly utility bill.”

The partnership officially launches a single, user-friendly app for SimpliPhi customers that goes beyond monitoring on-site generation and consumption to provide circuit-level insights into a building’s energy usage and performance. Through intuitive controls and automation customers can utilize their energy storage system to save money each month by avoiding time-of-use rates and demand charges. Additionally, advanced metrics and controls enable customers seeking whole-home backup power to install more cost-effective systems that can manage building loads more granularly to ensure reliable power when the grid is not available.

“The ability to address the current climate challenges depends on the mass adoption of distributed energy,” said Alex Bazhinov, Founder & CEO of Lumin. “We are thrilled to work with SimpliPhi on delivering additional value to homeowners and making solar+storage systems more affordable and capable by integrating battery and load management in one intuitive, easy-to-use application.”

SimpliPhi Power and Lumin will host a joint webinar highlighting the partnership and technology capabilities on October 13 at 10:00am PST. Registration is free and details can be found here.

About SimpliPhi Power

With a mission to create universal access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic, and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS), and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable, and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors.

For more information, visit SimpliPhiPower.com

About Lumin

Lumin® is the pioneer and market leader for responsive load control, adding exceptional value to residential microgrids by balancing the needs of energy storage and multiple power sources (traditional electrical grid, solar PV, backup generator). The Lumin platform is an addition to a standard electrical panel and makes ordinary circuits smart and responsive. Lumin helps homeowners automatically or manually control their home’s microgrid and enhance and protect their investment in solar PV, energy storage, and more. The Lumin solution is valued by homeowners, solar + storage installers, utilities, and home builders. Learn more at Luminsmart.com